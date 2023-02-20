Rihanna is the unapologetic queen she thinks she is and is always setting trends on and off the stage

The star who welcomed her first baby with rapper A$AP Rocky in May last year proved that being pregnant shouldn't be boring

Riri diverted from traditional maternity wear to rocking jaw-dropping looks that got the internet talking

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Rihanna proved that she was cut from a different cloth with her extraordinary maternity wear. The singer and business mogul had the streets buzzing each time she stepped out.

Rihanna always stepped out looking stylish during her pregnancy. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

For many women, being pregnant means not looking and feeling beautiful and many prefer covering their bodies up, but not Riri. Briefly News looks at the five times Rihanna caused a stir with her stylish maternity looks.

Rihanna rocking all-black maternity wear

Rihanna stepped out looking all kinds of juicy in an all-black ensemble shortly after her pregnancy announcement. The star showed off her bulging baby bump in a black top with an opening in front. She captioned the post:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"All black everything ."

Rihanna looking pretty in pink

For her first pregnancy, Riri made sure that the world would have a glimpse of her bump. The star always stepped out in stunning looks that left peeps scratching their heads.

In one post, the Take A Bow hitmaker showed off her stylish side in pink jeans and a matching crop top.

Rihanna at the Oscars Gold Party

The Unfaithful singer has always been a fashion fanatic who likes to take things up a notch with her looks. For the Oscars Gold Party, the very pregnant Riri rocked a lengthy glittery black skirt alongside a sheer top that left little to the imagination.

Rihanna on the cover of Vogue magazine

Being an international superstar is not an easy fit because you must work, even when you are heavily pregnant. Rihanna graced the cover of Vogue magazine during her pregnancy. The business mogul rocked a red number that put her curves on display.

Rihanna announcing her second pregnancy at the Super Bowl

After a seven-year hiatus from the music industry, the queen returned with a powerful performance at the 2023 Super Bowl. Riri stunned the world when she confirmed that she was pregnant with her second baby.

She looked stylish in a fiery red outfit featuring a lengthy red coat.

Rihanna’s son gets South African names from American singer’s Mzansi fans, Zulu names dominate comments

In more news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna's British Vogue cover with her son and partner, A$AP Rocky, sparked many online discussions.

Many people took to social media to share mixed reactions. Some netizens trolled the baby's looks, while others mom-shamed the Diamonds hitmaker for calling her son "fine", reported The South African.

Taking to Twitter, Mzansi had a different conversation about Riri's son. Peeps wanted to give the famous bundle of joy an authentic South African name. @TweetByThapz sparked the discussion in a Twitter post, and netizens suggested a few names, with Zulu names dominating the comments.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News