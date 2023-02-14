Rihanna's come back to the stage after a seven-year hiatus has been the most anticipated

The star proved that she is a queen and more when she lit up the Super Bowl half time stage with a powerful performance

Reports indicated that Riri broke records by becoming the second most watched Super Bowl halftime performance ever

Rihanna broke the Super Bowl records with her performance. Not only did the business mogul chart social media trends and hog headlines by announcing she was expecting her second baby with A$AP Rocky but she also made history.

Recent reports indicate that the star's powerful performance broke records to become one of the most viewed.

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance breaks records

Rihanna has been focusing on her business and leaving her music career. The star's fans have been begging her for shows and new music but to no avail.

Many saw the Super Bowl 2023 performance as a chance to watch their fav doing what she does best. Millions from all over the world tuned in to watch the Unfaithful singer's performance.

According to Hypebeast, Rihanna's performance garnered more than 118.7 million viewers, becoming the third-most watched TV show ever, most-watched Super Bowl in six years, most-streamed Super Bowl ever.

Rihanna's fans react to the news

Rihanna's fans lauded their fav after her powerful performance. Many took to Twitter to shower her with praise.

@kristhorne20 said:

"Did excellent ❤️."

