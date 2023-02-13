Jay-Z and Blue Ivy showed Rihanna mad when she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday night

The hip-hop mogul and her daughter with Beyoncé supported Riri when she performed live for the first time in seven years

Social media users shared that Blue Ivy looks more like her mom now as she keeps growing up and they're here for it

Jay-Z and his daughter Blue Ivy attended Rihanna's first performance in seven years. The billionaire rapper and her baby with Beyoncé supported the singer when she performed at the Super Bowl halftime show on Sunday, 12 February.

Jay-Z and Blue Ivy supported Rihanna at the Super Bowl halftime show. Image: @beyonce, @badgirlriri

Source: Instagram

Senior front page editor at HuffPost Philip Lewis took to social media to share a pic of Jigga and Blue Ivy attending the show. Philip captions his Twitter post:

"Blue Ivy and Jay Z pull up to the #SuperBowl."

Peeps took to Phillip's comment section to share that Blue Ivy now looks more like her momma, Beyoncé, and they are here for it.

@nancyljones1 commented:

"That sweet baby has grown into her mother's face - love it!!!"

@retropopstop wrote:

"She looks like mum."

@jndplease said:

"Blue Ivy looks so much like her mom here."

@Seli_San commented:

"No DNA test needed. She is a perfect mix of her mom and dad."

@Se0kedInLuv wrote:

"Why haven't Beyonce and Jay figured out a way to stop Blue from growing up yet. She's still a baby in my mind."

@03Bisola added:

"She is a perfect mixture of both parents."

Source: Briefly News