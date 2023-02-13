A video of Drake's son's hilarious interview is doing the rounds on social media and peeps think Adonis is cute

In the sweet video, Adonis praised the Canadian rapper for being a "better dad" and many applauded the rapper for taking good care of his son

Even though Adonis admitted that he still can't read, many shared that he's a smart kid and they're convinced he'll be reading in no time

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Drake's son Adonis melted many people's hearts after a cute video of his interview surfaced on social media. The superstar's little man adores his father.

A video of Drake’s son Adonis’ hilarious interview has surfaced online. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: Instagram

In the clip doing the rounds on Twitter, Adonis shared that he doesn't need another father because Drake is his "better dad". The young guy also had people laughing out loud when he shared that he can't read.

Fans react to video of Adonis' interview

Social media users praised Drake for doing a great job when it comes to raising his son, adding that Adonis is a smart kid.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

@sReginald said:

" 'This is my better dad' is all the PR this man needs for the entire year because that's adorable."

@ladidaix commented:

"Adonis is very cute and he clearly loves Drake. Seems like a smart kid, and he’s bilingual, I’m sure he’ll be reading in no time."

@j_omar1214 wrote:

"Adonis played it smooth."

@samgoodyrat said:

"The expressions and mannerisms are all Drake."

@anngcole3 commented:

"He's so adorable."

@Jakarri_RWB wrote:

"Shout out to Pusha T for making this all possible."

@kudzuluv added:

"He's so cute, lollllllll. Shoutout to drake raising a smart lil handsome man."

Rihanna slays her Super Bowl halftime performance

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Rihanna trended on social media after her lit Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performance. The superstar slayed her 13-minute performance.

Videos of Riri setting the stage on fire after a seven-year hiatus are doing the rounds on Twitter. The singer sang and danced to her classic hits and the world is here for it. The gorgeous artist was with her dancers when she rocked the stage. This was also Rihanna's first performance since she gave birth three months ago.

Rihanna's supporters from across the world agreed that their fave is still one of the top performers in the world after watching her halftime show. They also lost it when she showed off her baby bump.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News