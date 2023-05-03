Rihanna's highly-anticipated return to the world of performing lived up to the world's expectations

The hitmaker graced the Super Bowl halftime stage after a seven-year hiatus and her return has made history

Not only did the Diamonds singer reveal that she was pregnant with her second bby during the show, she also broke records by becoming the most streamed show of all time

Rihanna is back to claim her title as the number one female singer in the world, and we are here for it. The singer's Super Bowl halftime show made history by becoming the most streamed show of all time.

The star returned to performing after taking a long hiatus to focus on her business and family.

Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show makes history

The world waited in anticipation for Rihanna's return. The star's show lived up to the hype as it has been announced as the most streamed show of all time.

According to Billboard, the Take A Bow singer achieved the major fit after an adjusted Nielsen report that stated that more than 121 million people watched the show, as opposed to the initial report.

NME reported that the new reports also means that Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime show surpassed Katy Perry's performance which previously held the top spot. Per the publication, Riri performed hits like Where Have You Been, Rude Boy, Work, All Of The Lights, Run This Town, Umbrella and Diamonds.

Rihanna's fans celebrate star's Super Bowl halftime show becoming the most streamed show

Reacting to a viral video shared on Roc Nation's Twitter page, Rihanna's fans congratulated their fav on the well-deserved achievement.

@RihannaDaily commented:

"HistoRIH was made and we feel so blessed to have witnessed it from the field "

@cffloyd said:

"I've worked for more than a decade in a bar that always has a big Super Bowl crowd. No half time show came even close to Rihanna's. The entire bar was scream singing every lyric. Guys were singing. Girls were crying. I've never seen anything like it."

