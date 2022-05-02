Khanya Mkangisa is on cloud nine after finding love in the arms of influencer Tshepi Vundla's younger sister's ex-husband, Desmond Williams

Musa Khawula exposed the affair in a series of pictures and videos he posted on social media which prompted the couple to delete all evidence on their pages

Mzansi is relieved that Desmond is divorced and people are convinced that the relationship will most likely not last that long

Khanya Mkangisa’s new man has been revealed to be none other than Desmond Williams who happens to be the ex-husband of influencer Tshepi Vundla’s younger sister, Mawe Vundla.

Desmond posted a cute snap of Khanya out at lunch with him on Sunday and Khanya reposted the same picture on her Instagram stories.

The pair deleted the pics after the news of their relationship broke on social media via Gossip Blogger Musa Khawula. Desmond appears to have deleted his Instagram account altogether.

Khanya Mkangisa’s new boyfriend has been revealed on social media as the ex-husband of Tshepi Vundla's sister. Image: @ilovekhanya/Instagram

Musa captioned a series of pics and videos he posted on Twitter and said:

“Desmond Williams is out for launch with Khanya Mkangisa. Desmond Williams is married to Tshepi Vundla's sister Mawe Vundla.”

His fans were quick to alert him that Desmond and Mawe are in fact divorced.

Musa then followed up with another post and said:

“Tshepi Vundla's sister Mawe Vundla with her ex-husband Desmond Williams in good times. It is said Mawe Vundla and Desmond Williams have divorced.”

Musa didn’t stop there. He also posted a video of Khanya and Desmond getting cosy and said:

“Khanya Mkangisa was not just lunching with Mawe Vundla's ex husband Desmond Williams. The two are dating.”

He sealed the deal with a snap of Desmond kissing Khanya on the cheek and said:

“Khanya Mkangisa with her boyfriend Desmond Williams.”

Mzansi reacted to the news on social media.

@uguguM1 commented:

"Khanya needs spiritual Cleansing because wow umkhonka ahambha nawo"

@kulanicool wrote:

"The way they are so happy you can tell this thing won't last"

@khanyie_sohoma added:

"Two months down the line they'll have unfollowed each other on Instagram. These celebrities yhu ha.a"

According to LinkedIn, Desmond is a clean tech developer and the CEO of his own company, Greenshare Energy. Mawe and Desmond are said to have divorced early this year and they share a daughter together.

Khanya’s list of famous ex’s includes actor Matli Mohapeloa and rapper Yanga Chief, to name a few. But her most controversial relationship to date was when it was speculated that she was dating rapper J Molley in October 2019.

IOL says Khanya posted pictures of herself and J Molley getting cosy at her 31st birthday and she was trolled because the rapper was 10 years younger than her.

Property number two

Apart from the controversy, Khanya is flourishing when it comes to her professional life. The actress recently celebrated buying her second property.

She took to Instagram and said:

“Would you look at God. A dream come true. You’re now looking at a 2 x property owner; I bought a new house. ”

Khanya is currently the lead actress on Mzansi Magic’s Unmarried Season 3 and she still plays the role of Akhona on The Queen. She returned to the soapie last year after leaving in 2019.

Khanya was recently announced as one of the celebrity contestants in the upcoming TV show Tropika Island of Treasure All Stars and she is also a successful club DJ who gets regular bookings.

Khanya sparks romance rumours after snap with bouquet of rands and roses

Khanya Mkangisa never fails to leave people talking. The TV presenter recently posted a snap of herself sporting a massive smile, holding a bouquet of roses and 'Madibas'.

The actress has always had public interest, especially when it comes to her love life. Last year, Khanya was romantically linked to I Don't Know hitmaker J Molley. The alleged relationship did not go down well with tweeps as Mzansi thought Molley was a bit too young for her, being 10 years his senior.

In recent weeks, a few SA celebs have been posting their money-filled bouquet snaps. Mkangisa joins the likes of Somizi Mhlongo and Sarah Langa on that list. However, ZAlebs reports that Somizi and Sarah have confirmed that their gifts came from the media content app Wonga Vida. Which has everyone wondering if Khanya has a new love in her life.

