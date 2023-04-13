Rihanna's career keeps growing each day, even though she has been in the entertainment industry for years

The star recently added another major accolade when she became the most-followed female celebrity on Twitter, taking over fellow singer Katy Perry

The impressive fit takes the Take A Bow hitmaker to number four, following closely behind Justin Bieber, Barack Obama and Elon Musk

Rihanna still dominates social media, although she hasn't dropped new music in a while. The star became the most followed female celebrity on Twitter - talk about levels.

Rihanna has become the most-followed female celeb on Twitter, surpassing Katy Perry. Image: Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Riri has achieved major success in different industries, from music and makeup to fashion, and we love it for her.

According to a popular Twitter page, Pop Crave post, the Diamonds singer achieved a major fit when she reached 108,278,326 on Twitter. This means Rihanna is now the most followed female celebrity ahead of Roar singer Katy Perry. The post read:

"Rihanna overtakes Katy Perry to become most followed woman on Twitter."

Who are the top five most followed celebrities on Twitter?

The most followed celebrities on Twitter include Barack Obama, Christiano Ronaldo and Elon Musk. According to data from Wikipedia, Elon Musk is the most-followed celebrity on Twitter, with 134.7 million followers. Former US President Barack Obama is at number two with 134 million followers. Canadian singer Justin Bieber is the most followed singer, with 113 million followers.

Rihanna is at number four with 108.2 million followers, and Christiano Ronaldo is the fifth most followed celeb on Twitter with 108 million followers.

Eminem makes history, becomes rapper with most YouTube views in March after bagging 423 million views

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Eminem has been in the game the longest and is regarded among some of the best rappers of our time.

Social media users often argue about who is the best hip-hop artist, and some feel the When I'm Gone rapper is the best rapper of all time.

Even after decades in the industry, Eminem is still making waves on streaming platforms. According to YouTube statistics from the popular Twitter page Daily Loud, Slim Shady is YouTube's most streamed hip-hop star of March 2023.

