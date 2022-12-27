Trevor Noah has flatly stated that his career will not end as a result of his departure from the American programme The Daily Show

The famous comedian announced that he would be touring for his stand-up comedy, which will include a homecoming show in South Africa

Netizens who are fans of the star were overjoyed to hear the news and expressed their delight on social media

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Trevor Noah reassured his fans by revealing that they would see him soon after he left The Daily Show.

Trevor Noah will come back to South Africa in 2023. Image: Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan and Raymond Hall

Source: Getty Images

Many people were surprised when the famous comedian announced his departure from the hilarious American show. Trev's final show broadcasted on 8 December 2022.

Since then, fans of the global hit show have been camping online to find out what happens to Trevor after his exit.

TshisaLIVE reports that on 19 February 2023, Trevor will perform at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. The Boston show will be followed by one in Montana's Brick Breeden Fieldhouse on 23 April 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The Mzansi-born comedian will also be returning to SA for his homecoming show, which has Mzansi excited.

"South Africa!! I’ve teamed up with @SavannaCider for 12 shows from 31 AUG – 15 SEP 2023. Tickets go on sale tomorrow at 9am local, and you can find them at http://TrevorNoah.com - Can't wait to come home!! #SiyavannaSA @entertain_afric"

Online peeps' reactions were as follows:

@ZGoasu said:

"2023 is far man, there is a lot going on now with Ramaphosa and Senzo Meyiwa Trial we need you this year."

@NdoniMathenjwa_ shared:

"Can we all stand up and clap for our South African American, the son of Patricia is coming home! Never been this excited. Definitely buying the ticket. #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA"

@Modise__ZA also said:

" I trust you to make us laugh on current affairs will definitely budget for this #TrevorNoahLiveInSA show #SiyavannaSA"

@preslee_za added:

"See now I have to start saving coz I can't miss this show even if I have to sell one of my kidneys #TrevorNoahLiveinSA #SiyavannaSA"

Oprah Winfrey and other American super-famous people bid goodbye to Trevor Noah as the host of The Daily Show

In related news, Briefly News reported that a video posted by The Daily Show of famous Americans from all walks of life bidding farewell to Trevor Noah went viral.

In the brief video, Hillary Clinton, Oprah Winfrey, Issa Rae, Jesse Williams, and others expressed their love for Trevor.

The global stars primarily thanked Trevor for making them laugh during difficult times. They praised the South African-born comedian for running The Daily Show during the difficult times of the COVID-19 pandemic and Donald Trump's presidency.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News