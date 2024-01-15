DJ Black Coffee has been discharged from the hospital after a severe aircraft accident while on his way to a scheduled show in Mar Del Plata

The Grammy Award winner is now recovering at home, which has delighted fans who have been sending him well-wishes

DJ Black Coffee's fans and followers have been sharing heartwarming messages to the star since the incident last week

DJ Black Coffee has reportedly been discharged from the hospital and recovering at home after his severe aircraft accident last week.

DJ Black Coffee has been discharged from the hospital after his severe accident.

DJ Black Coffee recovering after accident

Mzansi took a sigh of relief following the reports that DJ Black Coffee was discharged from the hospital and is getting better. The Grammy Award winner was hospitalised after being involved in a severe accident.

According to a statement shared on his social media pages by his team, the incident took place while on his way to a scheduled show in Mar Del Plata. The news of DJ Black Coffee's discharge was shared by the popular entertainment blog MDN News on X. The post read:

"Black Coffee has been discharged from the hospital and is currently home, recovering."

DJ Black Coffee's health update delights fans

Social media users could not hide their joy following the reports that their favourite DJ was discharged from the hospital and is getting better. Many sent heartwarming well-wishes to the DJ.

@Bops_Peedee said:

"Good news, wishing this icon and South Africa's pride a speedy recovery. God is great ☕ Coffee."

@BongilizweG added:

"Great News thank you, God!!! Hey, I don't know how many times the Twitter family killed him."

@FitMandisa noted:

"All the best Grootman!"

