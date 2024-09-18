35 people were injured when a train travelling to the Dal Josafat Station in Paarl derailed

Numerous people were trapped in the train, but rescue officials later freed them

South Africans pointed the blame at the poor infrastructure and tax drivers for the derailment

WESTERN CAPE - The state of South Africa’s railway system has been thrust into the spotlight once more after the tragic derailment in Paarl.

Approximately 35 people were injured and others trapped when a train travelling to the Dal Josafat station in Paarl derailed.

South Africans are commenting on the state of the country's railway infrastructure after a train derailed near Paarl in the Western Cape. Image: @TrafficSA.

Source: Twitter

Zero reported dead in accident

No fatalities were reported in the derailment, and rescuers were finally able to free those trapped in the wreckage.

The cause of the derailment is still unknown at this stage, but the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) confirmed that they were looking into the matter.

Rail infrastructure comes under spotlight

The state of the country’s rail infrastructure came under the spotlight following the accident.

Many social media users also questioned why the Western Cape was still using the yellow and grey Metrorail trains, which have been replaced by the new blue ones.

Others even alleged that taxi drivers were behind the incident because they didn’t like trains taking their passengers.

@Gowjas asked:

“Kanti, trains are not blue now?”

@HenryFrancisFy1 said:

“Taxi bosses not happy that trains are taking their customers away.”

@MontecarlloV focused on the infrastructure:

“They are in hurry to implement the new trains without doing rehabilitation on the current rail lines. Some rail sleepers are buried into the ground with overgrown vegetation. Unfortunately, trains are sensitive. Any disturbance on the railway line and there will be a high chance of derailment.”

@Ronald627659178:

“Taxi bosses are involved! Mark my words.”

@MphoRailFan added:

“Cape Town is still running the old yellow trains in some lines because of the rail infrastructure in Cape Town.”

@BringoA assumed it was old news because of the train:

“When was this video taken, because these are old trains. I haven't seen these trains in Gauteng for almost two years now.”

@MelikhayaPants1 wondered how Prasa would manage newer trains:

“And politicians promise speed trains, whilst Prasa cannot even manage these ones?”

PRASA restores operations on passenger routes

PRASA restored operations at 31 of its original passenger train routes earlier this year.

Briefly News noted that the operation was aimed at restoring services disrupted during Covid-19.

Prasa focused on Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and the Western Cape rail networks.

