About five children have lost their lives in a deadly accident involving a scholar transport bus and a train in Mpumalanga

The learners were reportedly travelling back home from school to Mafube village near Middelburg on 31 July 2024

Community members said some of the pupils were reportedly injured and stuck under the train crash

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered Mpumalanga accidents and current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

About five learners died in an accident involving a school bus and a train near Middelburg, Mpumalanga. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

At least five learners have lost their lives, and 11 others were injured in a horrific accident between a scholar transport bus and a train on the R104 road near Mafube village, Mpumalanga, on 31 July 2024.

The province's Department of Community Safety Security and Liaison said the crash was caused by the bus, which shuttled about 30 learners, allegedly crossing the railway line when the train was close.

Learners stuck under train

According to @mwelimasilela, the pupils travelling in the school bus were believed to be heading home from Morelig Combined School:

DCSSL MEC Jackie Macie sent his condolences to the families that lost their loved ones and all those affected by the crash. He also called for a thorough probe into the incident:

"We cannot lose such young and innocent lives due to recklessness. People need to take accountability for their negligence."

Netizens saddened by collision

Scores of social media users were heartbroken by the accident, which involved young children.

@Sibuzakes said:

"Eish, something has to be done with this Schoola transport thing; kids have been losing their lives none stop since the month started 😭"

@sephuhle wondered:

"Why are scholar transport vehicles old and unroadworthy...???"

@MsAfrolicious commented:

"😥😫 MTSRIP🕊....geez, this is a horrific accident, and wishing those injured a speedy recovery!"

@matsi_moswane stated:

"We keep them in our prayers 🙏🏾"

@IL_Sekonya said:

"Ah 🙆💔"

Police investigation delays burial of 11 learners

In related Briefly News, the probe into the Carltonville school bus tragedy, which left 11 children dead, delayed their burials.

Despite completing the identification DNA tests, the families still waited for the police to wrap up their investigation.

Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane confirmed the children were identified and urged families to postpone funeral preparations.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News