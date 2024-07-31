Teachers at a primary school in KwaMashu in KwaZulu-Natal were subjected to an ordeal when armed men stormed into the school and robbed them

The men reportedly took the teachers' cellphones, cash and clothing items before escaping the scene

The KZN Department of Education condemned the incident, and South Africans were worried about safety in schools

KWAMASHU, DURBAN — South Africans were heartbroken and fearful after teachers at a school fell victim to a robbery.

Primary school in Durban robbed

According to IOL, six armed men entered the Mukelani Primary School in KwaMashu in Durban on 30 July. The suspects robbed the teachers of the school of their cell phones and clothes. They also demanded that they clean out their bank accounts forcefully.

The KZN Department of Education condemned the incident and called it deplorable. It pointed out how vital educators' and learners' safety was. It is working with law enforcement to find those who committed the crime. The South African Police Service said a case of robbery was opened.

South Africans terrified

Netizens on Facebook were worried that schools were becoming unsafe.

Phillip Molefi said:

"It's high time our government hires security full-time at schools because we cannot lose lives so recklessly. The Department of Education must make sure our educators and learners are safe with security in our schools. Unemployment is high in the country."

Laura Miranda Garibdass said:

"KZN is becoming a haven for criminals."

Sizwe Mcunu said:

"We are in trouble in this country. Criminals are running free."

Brutus Khoza said:

"Form a special task force."

Humble Lemmetjies said:

"That's why KZN coops don't play with them.

