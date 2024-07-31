Five suspects have been killed in Cato Crest, Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, after a shoot-out with police

The suspects were known to police as they were connected to recent murders, thefts and a high-jacking in the area

An AK47 gun, three handguns and drugs were found in the fatally wounded possession

DURBAN— On Tuesday, 30 July, various South African Police Service (SAPS) units cornered suspects in a double-storey flat on Standard Road in Cato Crest Crest, Durban. A gunbattle ensued, claiming the lives of the five suspected criminals.

The suspects opened fire from the open window of the second floor (right image) of a rented house in Cato Crest. Image: @SAPoliceService

Source: Facebook

A spokesperson for the SAPS, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, told IOL that:

“When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire towards the law enforcement officers through the windows,”

After the gunshots had stopped and SAPS could enter the house, they could then confirm that five suspects had been killed due to fatal gunshot wounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The suspects had been linked to four counts of murder, 13 cases of robbery and a carjacking in the Cato Manor and Durban central areas.

No police officer was injured during the shoot-out.

South Africans react to the KZN Shoot-out as they start their day

@mxeli.tiisetso praises how SAPS handled things:

"KZN SAPS clean up operation is so efficient. This is the kind of thing we like to hear."

@brad.bennetts has this inside take on things:

"KwaZulu-Natal has always been known as the Province in the police that doesn't take 'kak' from armed suspects since I joined SAP in 1993. Keep it up members, take no prisoners. KwaZulu-Natal has the best man in charge, "General Lucky" 👊 An operator of note !

@mohau.maretele.9 responds to the surge of crime cleanups in the province lately:

"I don't know what is happening in KZN but whatever it is, I'm loooving it!"

@sharron.willson showing her appreciation to the police:

"This is the kind of result law abiding citizens love to read about. A huge thankyou to everyone involved and so pleased to read that none of you were injured. 👏👏👏"

Eastern Cape Shoot-out: 5 Killed

Briefly News reported a similar case where law enforcement in the Eastern Cape has fatally shot five suspected cash-in-transit robbers in the Kom location.

Officers, including members of the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also arrested three suspects who attempted to escape. The eight suspects are believed to be part of a group of 20 individuals who attacked an armoured truck on the N6 near East London.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News