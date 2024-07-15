Monday, 15th July, saw two murders occur in KZN at two separate locations

In Merebank, a male believed to be in his forties died from a gunshot to his head.

In Chatsworth, a male believed to be in his twenties was found in a vehicle on the train tracks with a fatal gunshot to his head

KZN- Monday morning saw two fatalities in the Kwa-Zulu Natal and the South African Police Services (SAPS) were on the scenes and will investigate further and comment later in the day.

Paramedics found a car on a railway track near this bridge in Chatsworth.

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson explained what was observed this morning.

Chatsworth Shooting

Paramedics responded to a call about a motor vehicle accident on the M1 Higginson Highway near the unit 5 offramp in Westcliff, Chatsworth, around 6 a.m.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene and saw the vehicle extensively damaged on the railway tracks below.”

Paramedics were able to make their way down to the railway tracks where the vehicle was located. Upon vehicle inspection, a person was found inside the damaged car. The man in question had sustained a single fatal gunshot to his head, including other related injuries resulting from the accident.

“Unfortunately the man had sustained fatal injuries and there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

Merebank Shooting

The Witness reports that a man was found dead with a bullet wound to his head.

It was reported that emergency medical services responded to the incident, on Basil February Road under the M4 bridge in the south of Durban, just after 06:00, a similar time as the previous shooting.

"Paramedics arrived on the scene to find SAPS on scene with the area cordoned off. Paramedics were shown to a male believed to be in his forties who had sustained a fatal gunshot wound to his head,” said Jamieson.

“Unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do for him and he was declared deceased on the scene.”

The events leading up to both shootings are unknown at this point, and SAPS will comment if further details are uncovered from the investigation.

IPID launches probe into fatal KZN shootout

The IPID is expected to investigate a shootout in Inada, KwaZulu-Natal, which left a triple murder suspect dead. The SAPS traced a 26-year-old to his hideout in the township. When police tried entering, the man retaliated.

"None of the police officers were injured. An unlicensed 9-millimetre pistol was found in his possession,” according to Jay Naicker, a provincial SAPS spokesperson.

