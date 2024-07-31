The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, is concerned about the construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal

This was after the province's MEC for Infrastructure, Martin Meyer, found a bullet cartridge near his car

Macpherson called the province dangerous and slammed the threats Meyer received, allegedly from the construction mafia

Dean Macpherson is concerned about the construction mafia in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images via Getty Images

KWAZULU-NATAL—The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Dean Macpherson, has slammed the threats KwaZulu Natal MEC for Infrastructure Martin Meyer reportedly received from the construction mafia.

KZN MEC Martin Meyer threatened

According to TimesLIVE, Macpherson called the province dangerous after discussions with Meyer revealed the threats he was under. Meyer reportedly found a bullet casing by his car. This comes after receiving multiple threats from the construction mafia.

Macpherson said the threats by the construction mafia are heavily focused in KZN and are rearing their heads in Mpumalanga and the Western Cape. The mafia reportedly hijacks construction sites, which heavily impacts the communities that rely on the infrastructure. He also said some political parties in the province are reportedly allied with the construction mafia. He called for a joint effort between the police, the community, and the government.

Netizens fearful of KZN violence

Netizens on Facebook were concerned about the level of violence in the province.

Senzo BojelaSncono said:

"We need proactive security services, not sleeping ones."

Sydney Less Segakweng said:

"KZN is under attack, while the poor people suffer the most."

Justice Mkhungo said:

"It's not safe everywhere in this country."

Sanjay Maharaj said:

"The police in KZN needs to take a firm hand in this and deal with these criminals decisively."

Ndlondlo Ndabeyithethwa said:

"KZN is a dangerous ground. You will die for nothing."

EFF councillor accused of construction mafia tendencies

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that an Economic Freedom Fighters councillor from Mpumalanga faced construction mafia allegations.

The councillor was accused of trying to extort R6 million from a construction company, claiming he was asking for the money on behalf of the community.

