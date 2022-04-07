Suspects in connection with the robbery and assault of Ester Mahlangu have been arrested by Mpumalanga police

An R50 000 rewarded was offered by police for any positive information on the the 87-year-old's case

The Premier of Mpumalanga Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane will visit Mahlangu’s home in Siyabuswa

MPUMALANGA - Police in Mpumalanga has made a breakthrough in the robbery and assault case of Esther Mahlangu when they arrested suspects in connection with the attack.

A reward of R50 000 for information on the case was offered by the police.

Suspects in connection with the Ester Mahlangu case have been arrested. Image: Gulshan Khan/Getty

Source: Getty Images

According to eNCA, Mpumalanga Premier Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane will visit Mahlangu’s home on Thursday afternoon. The 87-year-old Ndebele artist was robbed and strangled at her homestead in Siyabuswa last month. She was later found by her granddaughter, according to The South African.

Social media reacted to the arrests

@SefakoX said:

“[Not that I’ve got anything on her] I’m just wondering how people who had cases opened and investigated by police way beyond this one (I mean donkey years ago) feel when they read such news. All I’m saying is, not the same attention and resources are given to people’s cases equally.”

@NRamafemu commented:

“Thank you I wish they could stay in jail for a long time.”

@hlubizer posted:

“I hope it's the right scumbags. She's our walking heritage site.”

Source: Briefly News