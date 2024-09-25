Residents were evacuated after a fire started on the second floor, engulfing the building on Tuesday evening, 25 September 2024

The Urban Village residential complex is located near Boardwalk Street in Midrand, Gauteng

Fires have been rife in the province of Gauteng after recent fires at Auckland Park Country Club and two fires in the Johannesburg CBD in the past months

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

MIDRAND—A fire broke out in a residential building in Midrand late Tuesday night. Fortunately, no fatalities have been reported yet.

Urban Village, a residential complex block in Midrand engulfed in flames. Images: @BlackLwendo/@Mlu_N7

Source: Twitter

EMS response to fire

Xolile Khumalo, the spokesperson of the City of Johannesburg Emergency Medical Services (EMS), said they received a call about a fire in a 130-unit residential building after 9 p.m.

"Residents who sustained injuries were taken to hospital. The number of residents is not determined at the moment," said Khumalo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

EMS performed a room-by-room search; fortunately, upon inspection, no one had died from the blaze.

"The cause of the fire will be investigated as soon as firefighting operations are completed."

It is unknown whether the fire started in a residential area or an office park.

Midrand react to seeing the blaze

As the 2024 Heritage Day public holiday was winding down, X was lit up with videos and photos of the awful sight of a burning residential building in Midrand. South Africans began to question why there have been so many fires in Gauteng of late.

@Mlu__N7 Mlungisi took this video from a nearby apartment, showing us the large area that the fire engulfed:

@KatlegoMar85063 Katlego

"I was there when the fire started , it’s gas heater, people's cars got damaged, it was an awful sight."

@sovereignlebo Lebo is a resident of the building. She shared her emotions and experience of her home going up in flames:

@therabbi_zw had a loved one living in the building:

"My boy was in this complex.Thank God for his safety. Possession have been lost today, but lives could have been a permanently lost"

@BlackLwendo took this video as he got pretty close to the burning building:

@lithlens wonders what caused the fire:

"Yho i wonder what happened, i have friends staying there, I hope they are safe."

Auckland Park Country Club fire

Briefly News reported a similar story of a Johannesburg landmark went up in flames as staff evacuated the premises, with thick grey clouds of smoke billowing into the sky. The Auckland Park Country Club, a registered heritage site established in 1906, is renowned for its prestigious golf facility, featuring two courses.

No injuries or fatalities have been reported, and the authorities continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News