A Johannesburg landmark was engulfed in flames as staff evacuated the building while large 'pillows' of grey smoke escaped

The Country Club is a registered heritage site built in 1906 and known for its world-class country club golf facility with two golf courses

At this stage, the media has not reported any injuries or casualties from the blaze, and authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire

Auckland Park Country Club on fire as smoke rises into the sky (left) and firemen assessing the damage after the fire was under control (right). Images: @EversonLuhanga; @newsnoteSA/X

JOHANNESBURG- The emergency services spokesperson said they received a phone call at 16:00 on Tuesday, 10 September, reporting a fire at the Auckland Park Country Club. Fire engines and emergency service vehicles were dispatched immediately.

"On arrival at Johannesburg Country Club, firefighter crews found the building gutted with flames. Three fire engines were dispatched to the scene, and, fortunately, everyone managed to evacuate when the fire started", said EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi.

The fire was kept under control in three areas of the building: the kitchen, reception area, and dining room.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

Mzanzi questions the amount of Johannesburg fires

Fires in Johannesburg have been on the rise as shops in the CBD have burnt, and there was a building fire in Jeppestown within a few weeks.

@UlrichJvV hopes that emergency services can succeed:

"Terrible 😩 I hope it can be extinguished before too much damage."

@MR_K_R_B asks the question, as there's been a few fires in Johannesburg lately:

"Who's burning buildings in JHB?"

@MoMadibi remarks on the beauty of the venue:

"Hawu. That beautiful place. Hope the damage is not too bad."

@kmoeng Mawick Mnisi says there's more to come:

"There is still going to be a lot of fires in SA especially in JHB, PTA and DBN. There is a concerted effort to sabotage this country."

@Indingo_Coffee Xolani has an idea of the potential reason behind the fire:

"Insurance fraud ?"

Johannesburg CBD fire destroys three shops

Briefly News reported in a related story that a blaze that erupted in the early hours of Monday morning led to the destruction of three shops in Johannesburg's CBD. The cause of the fire remains unknown, and no injuries were reported. This incident marks the second fire of its kind in the CBD.

Concerned South Africans voiced their worries over the frequency of these fires in the area and called for a thorough investigation.

