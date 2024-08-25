Four people died while three others were injured in a building fire in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, on Sunday

Johannesburg EMS spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Briefly News that officials were yet to determine the cause

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said police told Briefly News police were investigating an inquest docket

JOHANNESBURG — Four people were killed, and a further three were injured in a devastating building fire in Jeppestown on Sunday.

A fire broke out at a three-story residential building in Janie and Jules Streets at about 01:00 and spread to the other floors.

Johannesburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) spokesperson Robert Mulaudzi told Briefly News that firefighters found the building engulfed in flames, and people were trapped inside when they arrived.

"Firefighters evacuated the trapped residents while conducting firefighting operations," Mulaudzi said.

"Three people were treated for injuries [after suffering] burns and smoke inhalation. One of them was transported to Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital in a critical condition, and the [other] two were taken to Hillbrow Clinic for further medical care [due to] smoke inhalation."

Mulaudzi said the search and recovery operation uncovered the charred remains of four people.

He said fire service personnel extinguished the fire.

"Firefighters are currently extinguishing the hot and sweeping all the floors to ensure that everyone is accounted for while disaster management officials consolidated the list of affected residents."

Gauteng police spokesperson Lt-Col Mavela Masondo confirmed to Briefly News that police have opened an inquest into the incident.

Johannesburg EMS concerned about winter fire incidents

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Johannesburg EMS expressed concern over the number of dwelling fires breaking out during winter.

Since the start of the season, the city has recorded more than 15 incidents, half of which occurred at informal settlements.

In one case, a six-year-old boy died in a blaze at an Alexandra dwelling, marking the first fatal incident.

It comes after a fire gutted the four-room, double-storey shack where he lived on 6th Avenue at about 05:11 on Tuesday, 16 July.

