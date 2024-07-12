A fire tore through Die Anker Tehuis old age home in Germiston, leaving one person dead, six recovering in hospital and 44 others displaced

The incident happened on Thursday, with authorities undertaking a subsequent investigation to establish the cause of the fire

Social media users expressed their shock over the devastating event, which spurred government officials into action

A fire ravaged Die Anker Tehuis retirement home in Germiston, leaving one person dead, six in hospital and 44 others displaced.

GERMISTON — One person died and dozens more were displaced following a fire at Die Anker Tehuis old age home in Germiston, on the Eastrand, earlier on Thursday.

Six other people were hospitalised for smoke inhalation after the building caught alight and was engulfed by flames on Thursday.

Fire guts Germiston old age home

TimesLIVE reported that the Ekurhuleni Emergency Medical Services (EMS) received reports of a fire on Bruce and Victoria streets at about 9.30.

Ekurhuleni EMS spokesperson William Ntladi said first responders arrived to find the retirement home engulfed in flames.

"It was well alight, and parts of the roof [had] collapsed," Ntladi said.

"We evacuated the residents while the other crew worked to suppress the fire, having been made to understand that 51 residents lived there."

However, one person died of burn wounds, and the other six were hospitalised due to smoke inhalation.

The remaining residents were moved to a nearby primary school for temporary accommodation.

Ntladi said the upper floor of the two-storey building was extensively damaged while police investigations continue.

South Africans applaud response

Social media users reacted to the development, with others applauding Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko's department's swift response to the incident.

Briefly News takes a look at a few reactions.

@aMidLifeCrisis wrote:

"So sad. My mom was there. Managed to fetch her, but she’s lost everything. So many people [are] without people to help them."

@JaneRamatseba said:

"Our new [MEC] at work. Love to see it."

@JohnPCMay added:

"Thank you, leadership, for your swift response. You are the one leader in GP I have 150% faith in. Under your caring leadership, all those elderly people will be taken off to lessen the trauma."

