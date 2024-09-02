A fire that broke out in the early hours of Monday morning resulted in three shops being destroyed in the Johannesburg CBD

The cause of the fire was not determined, and nobody was injured in the blaze, which is the second similar fire in the CBD

South Africans expressed concern about the fires and the frequency of the fires in the area and called for an investigation

JOHANNESBURG — Three shops were destroyed in a fire that raged in the early hours of Monday morning in Johannesburg.

JHB CBD fire breaks out

According to The Citizen, the City's emergency Management Services responded to a fire alert on Polly and Durban streets in the Johannesburg CBD. When they arrived, they found that the shops were on fire and burning. Fortunately, nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire will be investigated.

The area experienced another fire recently in the city where a fire broke out in a building, but affected only one room. The CBD has been experiencing a rise in buildings catching fire. The most tragic fire was the JHB CBD fire, which claimed over 70 lives.

South Africans discuss the fires

Below are some of the interactions from netizens on Facebook.

Kay Wehmeyer said:

"Probably illegal landlords who have hijacked the buildings, extort money for rent, and don't do any maintenance."

RSA Citizen said:

"We need intelligent qualified people in charge. Why do we give our money to this bunch?"

Doctor Perfect asked:

"Why isn't Gauteng doing an operation, take buildings that are not used, maintain them and rent them for the benefit of the province?"

Rodney Louis said:

"CBD areas are owned by illegals."

Wilson Saindi asked:

"Why is there a fire every week?"

2 dead in Johannesburg CBD fire

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a fire broke out in a hijacked building in the CBD in January this year.

A video taken at the fire, which claimed two lives, shows people jumping out of the building to save themselves. Netizens were upset at the damage the fire caused to the building.

