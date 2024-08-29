The Western Cape's Department of Education announced that over 2000 teachers are going to lose their jobs

The province received only 64% of the wages agreed upon by the government and, as a result, is R3.8 billion short

South Africans were up in arms, and some had questions about the teachers who would not have a source of income

WESTERN CAPE—More than 2000 teachers in the Western Cape will lose their jobs because the province cannot afford to keep them employed.

Western Cape teachers to be unemployed

SABC News reported that the Western Cape provincial government revealed that 2400 teachers' jobs would be cut because of an R3.8 billion budget deficit. The government was supposed to give the Western Cape province 64% of the budget, but because it could not, the Western Cape had to contend with paying teachers out of its 36% contribution.

The province's head of education, Brent Walters, said the costs of employing educators were more significant than what the province had in its coffers. The provincial head for the Educators and Allied Workers Union of South Africa, Andre De Bruyn, said this could considerably cost the province's quality of education.

SA argue about the impending job cuts

Netizens on Facebook were unhappy with the potential job losses.

Ryan Bailey asked:

"Isn't the Department of Eduction under the DA at national level? Time to blame national government for the Western Cape's failures is over."

Lynden Page said:

"As usual it won't be the affluent who feel these cuts."

Christopher Reynolds said:

"Some people drive nice cars, modified and have DSTV, but don't pay a cent towards their children's school fees."

