City of Cape Town the Only City To Receive Clean Audit: Auditor General
- The Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke revealed that the City of Cape Town is the only metro in the country to receive a clean audit
- Maluleke briefed Parliament on the outcomes of the government audits in the 2022-2023 financial year
- She revealed that metros are struggling to comply with contract management and procurement, and Mzansi praised the Democratic Alliance
CAPE TOWN—According to the Auditor—General, Tsakani Maluleke, the City of Cape Town has the honour of receiving the cleanest audit of all the metros in the country.
Cape Town receives the cleanest audit
SABC News reported that Maluleke briefed the Portfolio Committee on Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs on the findings from auditing local governments for the 2022-23 financial year.
Maluleke added that 75% of the country's metros cannot produce reliable service delivery reports and do not comply with contract management and procurement. She said political instability also weakens these institutions, which should be able to compile credible financial records and statements.
South Africans praise DA
Netizens on Facebook gave the Democratic Alliance its flowers for running Cape Town effectively.
Sya Ngelengele Ndiyane said:
"DA has proven that it is capable of running the country in a proper way."
Sibusiso Mthombeni asked:
"Big ups to the DA, but it also begs the question: does this clean audit translate to services rendered to all communities?"
Amohelang Sebotsa said:
"We need the DA in our province."
Cynic Citizen said:
"There is no substitute for good governance."
L.J Mamashila said:
"Good governance is a dream in South Africa. People are eating money in government departments without consequences for their actions."
City of Cape Town dubbed the best city in Africa
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Cape Town was voted the best city on the African continent.
Brand Finance crowned Cape Town the best city and ranked it as the 60th best city in the world. South Africans were pleased.
