The Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, slammed the budget cuts on his department

He said the cuts are making it difficult to feed prisoners adequately, their security and monitor parolees

South Africans compared the lives of prisoners and those outside of prison, and some opined that the prisoners are more privileged

Pieter Groenewald does not like the budget cuts in his department.

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The Department of Correctional Services' budget has been cut by over R2 billion, and Minister Pieter Groenewald is not happy.

Groenewald slams budget cuts

Groenewald was speaking during his department's budget vote in Parliament this week in Cape Town. According to SowetanLIVE, the department has been allocated R87 billion for the next three years.

Groenewald believed that the budget cuts affected security, nutrition, and monitoring parolees. He said that the department also faces other challenges, including overcrowded people, falling infrastructure, crime syndicates, and gangs in prison. He added that the department needs to prioritise rooting out corruption, inefficiency, and ill-discipline. Outsourcing also has to be reduced.

South Africans discuss prison life

Netiznes on Facebook shared their views on life in prison.

Patrick Mashego said:

"Prison is a hotel. There's no need for perfect food, blankets and others."

Bongangi Mgubela said:

"Prisoners eat meat every day, while some law-abiding citizens can go for a month or so without even smelling it."

Uplifted Amukelani Isaac said:

"I hate this political grandstanding. You just arrived, and you already know what the correct budget should be."

Koloba Fortune said:

"Prisoners need to feel the pain we're going through as taxpayers."

Ntityiso Fela said:

"I'm yet to read of budget cuts for parliament."

