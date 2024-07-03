The newly-appointed Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, hit the ground running with revolutionary ideas

He called for prisoners to produce their own food agriculturally by planting them during their incarceration

South Africans resoundingly applauded the minister's intent, and many saw the positive outcome if it was implemented

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Pieter Groenewald wants prisoners to plant food. Image: Jeffrey Abrahams/Gallo Images via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG—The new Minister of Correctional Services, Pieter Groenewald, has called for prisoners to produce their food, much to the applause of South Africans.

Prisoners must produce their own food: Groenewald

IOL reported that Groenewald, recently announced as one of President Cyril Ramaphosa's new cabinet members, said prisoners producing food would save taxpayers millions. He denied claiming he wanted hard labour and clarified that he believes correctional facilities must produce food.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

He added that he will look into proposals from institutions that want to assist correctional facilities in producing fresh produce with the land they have to save money.

Netizens wholeheartedly agree with Groenewald

South Africans on Facebook gave Groenewald a thumbs up for his ideas on how prisoners should produce food.

Thabo Taleni said:

''Make the prisoners garm and grow their food. They must eat what they produce.''

Sandile cele snr said:

''Exactly what we have been waiting to hear for a long time.''

Nick Jacobs said:

''They must suffer like us. Not get free food on a silver platter.''

Denesh Ramdat Gocvender said:

''Great idea. Give them skills that they can use when they get out so they don't go back to a life of crime. I also think they should be used to clean manholes, do road repairs, cut grass, etc.''

Marine van Der Westhuizen said:

''Best idea in years. As a taxpayer I'm happy for the savings.''

POPCRU welcomes Groenewald's appointment

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union welcomed Groenewald's appointment.

The union said his appointment would bring order to the correctional services sector, and many supported them.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News