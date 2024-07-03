The African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters, the Patriotic Alliance, al Jamah and GOOD voted in unison for the introduction of a service fee

South Africans were in an uproar after the City of Joburg's City Power announced that its residents would pay R200 monthly for their meters

Netizens were furious that these parties voted for the service fee, and many called for it to be scrapped

JOHANNESBURG—More than five political parties in the City of Johannesburg voted to implement a monthly service fee for prepaid electricity users.

6 parties voted for service fee

According to SowetanLIVE, the Patriotic Alliance, the African National Congress, the Economic Freedom Fighters, al Jamah, the Good Party, and COPE all voted for the service fee introduction. It was introduced previously twice but withdrawn. City Power proposed it first in 2019, but it faced severe backlash, and they withdrew it. City Power proposed it again in 2021 before it was withdrawn again.

The monthly service fee was tabled again in March this year and taken through public participation. This time, the council did not oppose it, and it, alongside other tariff increases, was voted in favour of. ActionSA, however, opposed it as it believed it would negatively impact households.

South Africans cry out against service fee

Netizens on Facebook were firmly against it, and many cried that it was a robbery.

Mohaul Khoathela said:

''Politicians don't really care about the citizens.''

Ndabezitha Rikhotso said:

''Daylight robbery and City Power are expensive compared to Eskom. I think they must cancel their contract with Eskom. They want to punish us for being loyal.''

Mpendulo Mashumi said:

''I'm surprised to see the EFF on the list, yet they always say they're pro-black.''

Khomotjo Mahetla said:

''They must deduct R2000 from them.''

Dalton Joyi said:

''The parties you voted for are killing us.''

City Power implements load reduction, residents furious

