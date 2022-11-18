City Power contact number, general queries number, locations, FAQs

Governments and stakeholders across the globe are constantly looking for ways to reduce carbon emissions by adopting cleaner energy sources. Electricity has proven to be a reliable source, and its use is expected to contribute to greener economies. In South Africa, Johannesburg-based City Power has made major contributions to the energy sector. Herein is all you need to know regarding City Power contact numbers and other details.

A night aerial view of Johannesburg. Photo: schalkm

Source: Getty Images

Electricity has become a basic necessity for people across South Africa on both domestic and commercial levels. Each country has its companies in charge of energy management and distribution.

Is City Power a government company?

The energy services company is owned and regulated by the City of Johannesburg and is mandated to set up and maintain a distribution network covering residents of the vast metropolitan area. With over 378,072 customers, 1,750 employees, and 181 enormous infrastructure, the company stands at the peak of energy providence in Johannesburg.

City Power call centre

City power customers can contact the company for the following cases:

Billing inquiries

Outages

Emergency services

Reporting malpractices from employees

How do I contact City Power?

The company offers several communication channel options. Their customers can reach the City Power Johannesburg customer service on;

How do I get a hold of City Power?

The company's head office number is 011 490 7000, and the line is open 24/7. The energy company has various locations in the vast metropolitan Johannesburg area, and each region has its call numbers, as listed in the table below.

Description Contact number Head office 011 490 7000 City of Joburg 0860 562 874 Tender 011 490 7112 Cable theft 011 490 7900/11/7553 Metering 011 490 7484 Meter reading submissions 011 490 7484 Anti-fraud and illegal connections 0800 002 587 Alexandra/Kew depot 011 443 8800 Midrand depot 011 256 8500 Lenasia A depot 011 213 3023 Lenasia B depot 011 490 7693 Klipspruit depot 011 933 1617 Hursthill depot 011 611 0600 Randburg depot 011 801 0700 Siemert Road depot 011 402 5752 Bryanston Public Lighting North depot 011 267 4909 Reuven depot 011 490 7151 Roodepoort depot 011 470 3630

Contact through email

The customers can also opt to write an email concerning the issues they are experiencing and send them to the relative offices. The following are the available email addresses;

Description Email address Tender tenderadvicecentre@citypower.co.za Metering wmcqueries@citypower.co.za Meter reading estimations@citypower.co.za Alexandra/Kew depot kmogale@citypower.co.za Midrand depot pnetshisaulu@citypower.co.za Lenasia A depot lmatsilele@citypower.co.za Lenasia B depot tmokgosi@citypower.co.za Klipspruit depot tmashava@citypower.co.za Hursthill depot dmakoni@citypower.co.za Randburg depot lbale@citypower.co.za Siemert Road depot omnisi@citypower.co.za Bryanston Public Lighting North depot tkmokgosi@citypower.co.za Reuven depot amazibuko@citypower.co.za Roodepoort depot sixulu@citypower.co.za

Physical contact

City Power's head office address is 40 Heronmere Road Reuven. Other offices are also located within specified locations as listed on the . You can visit offices closer to your locality or the head office during working hours, 8.00 a.m. to 5.00 p.m. All the physical addresses are as listed in the table;

Depot Physical address Alexandria/Kew Cnr East Lane & 9th Road, Kew Midrand Dale Road, Ext East, Midrand Lenasia A Plot no. 9 Lenasia, South Easts, Lenasia Lenasia B 40 Heronmere Road, Booysens, 2016 Klipspruit No. 1101 Mokoena Str, Klipspruit Ext 4, 1809 Hursthill No. 4 Cnr Perth and Whitewall Str, Hursthill, 2092 Randburg Cnr Malibongwe & Hans Schoeman Dr, Randburg Siemert Road 108 Siemert Road, New Doornfontein Bryanston Public Lighting North 8 Homestead Ave, Bryanston Reuven 40 Heronmere Road, Booysens, 2016 Roodepoort Cnr Hamberg & West-lake Roads

How do I report a fault with electricity in Johannesburg?

City Power can be contacted on various channels. Photo: Anita Kot

Source: Getty Images

The City Power clients can log onto Citypower.co.za to access the fault logging system on their computers or phones, then click on City Power fault reporting. A registration form will appear, which has to be filled out and submitted. A CPWEB reference number will be sent to be used when making follow-ups.

How do you escalate a City Power call?

Sometimes reported issues take longer to be resolved. In such instances, the firm’s customers can go to lognow.co.za and fill in the escalation form. They will be required to provide their reference number, meter number, city account number, and address details. This information is then submitted for a follow-up.

How do I contact the City of Johannesburg?

Johannesburg residents can either use the hotline at 0860 Joburg or call 0860 562 874. They can email joburgconnect@joburg.org.za any day of the week. An emergency contact is also included, which is +27 11 375-5911.

City Power loadshedding

High voltage electricity tower. Photo: Aitor Diago

Source: Getty Images

The company has a well elaborate communication system on loadshedding, which is included on its website. Moreover, customers can follow City Power’s Twitter handle to know more when loadshedding information is relayed.

How long does it take for City Power to respond?

The company takes four hours to respond to issues reported through various communication platforms. The process can be escalated by filling in an escalation form on their website.

Is City Power under Eskom?

Eskom is South Africa’s main electricity generator. City Power, owned by the City of Johannesburg, gets energy from Eskom and distributes it to the residents.

It is essential for Johannesburg metropolitan residents to know the City Power contact numbers so that they can reach out whenever they need help. All their channels are open, and customer care will respond.

READ ALSO: Takealot contact number, business hours, office branches, FAQs

Briefly.co.za published the contact details of Takealot, a South African-based online shopping retail store. The company is preferred by over 1.5 million consumers and has thousands of brands to choose from.

Since it entered the online retail market in 2011 after absorbing Superbalist and Spree, Takealot has established its place in the market thanks to its unbeatable smooth operations.

Source: Briefly News