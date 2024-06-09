City Power has announced that it will implement a load reduction schedule in Johannesburg to reduce pressure on the grid

The schedule, which will kick-off on 10 June 2024, will run from 6 am until 10 am and again at 4 pm to 10 pm

The power utility said the affected areas include suburbs with high usage levels that threaten to overload electricity equipment

Zingisa Chirwa is an experienced Briefly News journalist based in Johannesburg, South Africa, who has covered current affairs on the radio for over 15 years.

City Power warned Johannesburg residents of the scheduled load reduction from 10 June 2024. Images: Stock Images.

Source: Getty Images

Johannesburg residents should brace themselves for the scheduled load reduction from 10 June 2024.

City Power urges Jo'burg residents to reduce usage

City Power said the reduction would run during peak periods from 6 am until 10 am and from 4 pm to 10 pm. According to @CityPowerJhb, affected areas include suburbs with high usage levels that threaten to overload electricity equipment:

City Power said in areas where it recorded an exceptionally high increase in electricity usage, the load reduction schedule would run for periods no longer than two-and-a-half hours between 4 am and 10 am and in the evening between 4 pm and 10 pm.

The power utility added that the decision to reduce the load comes after extensive efforts to encourage customers to use electricity sparingly. It added that electricity consumption had reached critical levels, forcing harsh measures to protect the grid from collapse.

Netizens weigh in

Many frustrated social media users believed that the introduction of load reduction was City Power reintroducing loadshedding.

@GeorgyFresh wondered:

“Is this loadshedding 2.0?”

@TsholoBogatsu asked:

“What do you mean?? We haven't had electricity for 3 days now, so what actually do you mean??”

@ManKooldeni added:

“So the new name for load shedding is load reduction ”

@AfricanComNotes commented:

“Sounds like a fancy name for load shedding, really?”

@Sebati_N said:

“Talk about rebranding, we've been waiting”

