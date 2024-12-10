North West Cops Hunt 3 Suspects After Swartruggens Police Station Escape
- Police have launched a hunt for three men who escaped from lawful custody at the Swartruggens police station
- Cops had arrested Mpho Madito, Johannes Mfaladi, and Thapelo Molebatsi for serious crimes, including rape
- Anyone with information about their whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or the investigator
CHECK OUT: No Location Limits! Master Copywriting from Anywhere in SA with Our Online Course. Enroll & Get Started Today!
SWARTRUGGENS — Police are searching for three suspects who escaped from the holding cells at the Swartruggens police station in the North West.
The men were due to appear in court following their arrests when they escaped from lawful custody on Sunday, 8 December 2024.
Cops hunt Swartruggens escapees
Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said four detainees initially escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of the cell.
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
"Police traced and arrested one escapee, aged 23, as he [was trying to] hike [along] the N4 in Swartruggens plaza," said Myburgh.
"He is expected to appear in the Swartruggens Magistrate's Court on 11 December 2024 on a charge of escaping from lawful custody."
The escapees sought by police are:
- Mpho Vincent Madito, 29;
- Johannes Mfaladi, 28; and
- Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25.
Madito was arrested and charged with four alleged rapes, reported in Swartuggens and Makgobistad, while Mfaladi was arrested for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) in Swartruggens.
Meanwhile, police detained Molebatsi for theft, which also occurred in Swartruggens.
"Police are working hard to trace and re-arrest the three. Additionally, we're investigating the circumstances that led to the escapes," said Myburgh.
"Police request anyone with information which can assist in their re-arrests to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Detective Captain Peterson Monageng, on 082 569 5868."
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: Briefly News
Tshepiso Mametela (Head of Current Affairs Desk) Tshepiso Mametela is a seasoned journalist with eight years of experience writing for online and print publications. He is the current affairs Head of Desk at Briefly News. He was a news reporter for The Herald, a senior sports contributor at Opera News SA, and a reporter for Caxton Local Media’s Bedfordview and Edenvale News and Joburg East Express community titles. He has attended media workshops, including the crime and court reporting one by the Wits Justice Project and Wits Centre for Journalism in 2024. Email: tshepiso.mametela@briefly.co.za