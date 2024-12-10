Police have launched a hunt for three men who escaped from lawful custody at the Swartruggens police station

SWARTRUGGENS — Police are searching for three suspects who escaped from the holding cells at the Swartruggens police station in the North West.

The men were due to appear in court following their arrests when they escaped from lawful custody on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

Cops hunt Swartruggens escapees

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said four detainees initially escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of the cell.

"Police traced and arrested one escapee, aged 23, as he [was trying to] hike [along] the N4 in Swartruggens plaza," said Myburgh.

"He is expected to appear in the Swartruggens Magistrate's Court on 11 December 2024 on a charge of escaping from lawful custody."

The escapees sought by police are:

Mpho Vincent Madito, 29;

Johannes Mfaladi, 28; and

Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, 25.

Madito was arrested and charged with four alleged rapes, reported in Swartuggens and Makgobistad, while Mfaladi was arrested for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) in Swartruggens.

Meanwhile, police detained Molebatsi for theft, which also occurred in Swartruggens.

"Police are working hard to trace and re-arrest the three. Additionally, we're investigating the circumstances that led to the escapes," said Myburgh.

"Police request anyone with information which can assist in their re-arrests to contact the nearest police station or the investigating officer, Detective Captain Peterson Monageng, on 082 569 5868."

