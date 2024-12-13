Two of the three Swartruggens jail escape suspects who evaded police for several days have been recaptured

Police re-arrested Mpho Madito and Johannes Mfaladi while a search for Thapelo Molebatsi is underway

Anyone with information about Molebatsi's whereabouts can contact the nearest police station or the investigator

Police re-arrested Mpho Madito, left, and Johannes Mfaladi, right, while Thapelo Molebatsi, centre, is still on the loose after escaping from the Swartruggens police station jail. North West SAPS

NORTH WEST – Two of the three Swartruggens jail escape suspects have been recaptured after police launched a manhunt following their disappearance from lawful custody on Sunday, 8 December 2024.

Four detainees had initially escaped after forcing their exit through the roof of the cell, but police traced and re-arrested one of the men as he tried to hike along the N4 at Swartruggens Plaza the same day.

Swartruggens jail escapees re-arrested

Spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh said he appeared on 11 December in the Swartruggens Magistrate's Court on an escape from lawful custody charge.

The other three escapees, Mpho Vincent Madito, Johannes Mfaladi, and Thapelo Mogwele Molebatsi, evaded the cops for longer.

Madito, 29, was initially arrested and charged with four alleged rapes reported in Swartuggens and Makgobistad. Mfaladi, 28, was in custody for assault with intent to commit grievous bodily harm (GBH) in Swartruggens, and Molebatsi for theft, which also occurred in Swartruggens.

Myburgh said Madito was recaptured on Tuesday, 10 December, and Mfaladi the next day, 11 December.

"Police followed up on information and caught up with Madito at about 8.30am, having boarded a bus at Tlokweng village en route to the Rustenburg Central Business District (CBD)," she said.

"Swartruggens Visible Policing and the Phokeng Flying Squad traced the bus at Boshoek [in Pilanesberg Mountain range]. A search led to his arrest."

Swartruggens detectives, assisted by a local farmer neighbourhood watch, received information about Mfaladi's whereabouts at a Swartruggens farm and re-arrested him at about 6pm on 11 December.

Madito appeared in court on 12 December on charges of escape from lawful custody and possession of suspected stolen property at the time of his re-arrest.

Mfaladi is expected to appear on 13 December.

"Only one escapee, Molebatsi, is still on the run. Police request anyone with information that can assist in his re-arrest to contact the nearest police station or the Investigating Officer, Detective Captain Peterson Monageng, on 082 569 5868," appealed Myburgh.

