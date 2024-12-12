Zoey Stark's husband: Is she married or dating Tom Howard?

Professional wrestler Zoey Stark has become popular with her strength and exciting performances. Curiosity about her personal life, especially her relationship status, has made her a widely searched online wrestler. Many rumours recently say that Tom Howard is Zoey Stark's husband, but is this true?

Zoey Stark and her partner, Tom Howard. Photo: @zoeystarkwwe, @tomhoward1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Zoey Stark's in-ring persona is quite well known, but her personal life is a bit more private, as fans speculate about whom she is dating. Though many reports link Tom Howard to the wrestler, it is not all a façade, as there are some truths about their relationship. Learn more about Zoey Stark's relationship.

Tom Howard's profile summary

Full name Thomas Merrett Howard Ring name Zuma, KGB, The Big Time, Green Beret Gender Male Date of birth 26 December 1969 Age 54 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Huntington Beach, California, USA Nationality American Height 6'4" (193 cm) Weight 255 lbs (116 kg) Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Zoey Stark Profession Professional wrestler, actor Net worth $3 million to $5 million

Who is Zoey Stark's husband?

Tom Howard is rumoured to be the husband of professional wrestler Zoey Stark, as they have been in a long-term relationship. It is not confirmed if they are officially married, and the couple has not revealed such.

There are instances where the word husband/wife has been used to describe the couple's relationship. One notable example occurred on 29 October 2022 when Roy Lucier shared an X post which reads:

A super huge thank you to KGB (Tom Howard) for signing my Peace Festival program in 1996, during which he was really pushed heavily on the show. He also introduced me to his wife, Zoey Stark!

Facts about Tom Howard. Photo: @tomhoward1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Who is Tom Howard?

Thomas Merrett Howard, better known by his professional name, Tom Howard, is an American professional wrestler and actor. He was born on 26 December 1969. According to his IMDb page, the wrestler was born in Huntington Beach, California, USA, though some sites claim that Zoey Stark and Tom Howard are from the same hometown in Salt Lake, Utah.

He started his wrestling career in 1994 and even had a developmental contract with the WWE. He was involved in founding Ultimate Pro Wrestling, a promotion that helped train athletes like Chris Masters, Mike Knox, The Miz, John Cena, Johnny Yuma, and Samoa Joe.

Howard also worked in Japan's K-1 MMA and Pro Wrestling ZEROI-MAX, wrestling under the Green Beret alias. He participated in Mexico as well. He experimented in mixed martial arts and kickboxing in addition to professional wrestling. He retired in 2006 and has since become an instructor.

Zoey Stark's boyfriend co-owns two businesses, The Fight Pros and Rebirth Productions, which deal with casting, advising, and production for movies, television shows, and advertisements.

Is Tom Howard married?

Little information is available about the professional wrestler and actor's previous relationship. However, according to a post he shared on his Instagram, he was in a relationship and had children before meeting Zoey. In the Instagram post, he is pictured with his grandchild. The caption read:

Meet my grandson, Merrett King, named after his great-grandfathers Merrett Smith and Joel King Donnely. To his parents, Christian and Kayla, he is literally the perfect baby. What an amazing blessing!

Zoey Stark and her boyfriend, Tom Howard. Photo: @zoeystarkwwe, @tomhoward1969 on Instagram (modified by author)

Is Zoey Stark gay?

She has been in a committed relationship with Tom Howard. The duo met at a training ground in the early 2010s and started dating in 2013. They have been committed to each other since and support each other's careers. There has not been any controversy regarding their relationship.

Although their relationship is somewhat private, they share lovely pictures on their Instagram handles to express how they feel about having each other. On 4 April 2020, Zoey Stark posted on X (Twitter) about bringing her boyfriend to the social media platform. Her post reads:

I was finally able to convince Tom Howard to get a Twitter. You should give him a follow. @TomHoward1969

What happened to Zoey Stark?

She reportedly betrayed Trish Stratus and ended her alliance with her during WWE Payback 2023, during the match between Trish and Becky Lynch. As Yahoo Entertainment published, after Stratus lost to Becky Lynch, she swiftly slapped Stark across the face, and Zoey, in response, laid her out with a Z-360.

What is Tom Howard's net worth?

According to Sportskeeda, the wrestler is worth between $3 million and $5 million. He accrued this from his career as a professional wrestler and actor.

Wrestler Zoey Stark. Photo: @zoeystarkwwe (modified by author)

Frequently asked questions

Stark and Howard's relationship has been ongoing for a long time, and their fans are curious to know more about them and their relationship. Here are some of the most asked questions and the best answers:

What is Tom Howard's age? The professional wrestler is 54. He was born on 26 December 1969.

The professional wrestler is 54. He was born on 26 December 1969. What is Tom Howard's wrestling name? He uses Zuma, KGB, The Big Time, and Green Beret.

He uses Zuma, KGB, The Big Time, and Green Beret. What is Zoey Stark's real name? Her real name is Theresa Serrano.

Her real name is Theresa Serrano. How old is Zoey Stark? Tom Howard's girlfriend is 30 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 January 1994.

Tom Howard's girlfriend is 30 years old as of 2024. She was born on 25 January 1994. Is Zoey Stark married? The professional wrestler is not married to Tom Howard and has never been married.

The professional wrestler is not married to Tom Howard and has never been married. Is Zoey Stark lesbian? She is not, as she has been in a romantic relationship with a fellow professional wrestler Tom Howard.

The curiosity surrounding Zoey Stark's husband and personal life remains a hot topic. The wrestler continues to shine with support from her long-time partner, Tom Howard. She has kept fans captivated by her performances, especially with her signing to the WWE.

