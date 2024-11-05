Who is Roux Lopez? Get to know Becky Lynch's daughter

Roux Lopez is an American celebrity kid, known as the daughter of WWE champions Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. She is among the most famous children of all time and was in the limelight before birth.

Celebrity kids are usually in the spotlight despite their tender age, and Roux Lopez is no exception. Following her parent's popularity in the WWE industry, she has been in the spotlight, especially among wrestling fans. Discover what is known about the events that transpired the year Becky Lynch's daughter was born.

Roux Lopez's profile and bio summary

Full name Roux Lopez Gender Female Date of birth December 4, 2020 Age 3 years old (as of 2024) Birth sign Sagittarius Place of birth Buffalo, Iowa, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Religion Christianity Parents Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins

How old is Roux Lopez?

Roux Lopez (age 3 years old as of 2024) was born on December 4, 2020, in Buffalo, Iowa, USA. Following her birth, Becky Lynch took to Instagram to announce her daughter's birth. She wrote,

Welcome to the world Roux. You are the love of our lives.

Who is Roux Lopez's mother?

The mother of Seth Rollins' daughter is Rebecca Quin, an Irish-American professional wrestler widely recognized for her time in WWE under the ring name Becky Lynch. She started wrestling on November 11, 2002, under the ring name Rebecca Knox.

Full name : Rebecca Quin

: Rebecca Quin Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth: January 30, 1987

January 30, 1987 Age : 37 years (as of 2024)

: 37 years (as of 2024) Place of birth : Limerick, Ireland

: Limerick, Ireland Profession : Professional wrestler and actress

: Professional wrestler and actress Ring name : Becky Lynch

: Becky Lynch Social media : Instagram, X (Twitter)

: Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth: $4 million (approx)

During the early stages of her career, Rebecca teamed up with her brother Richy in mixed tag team matches. In August 2013, she entered the WWE ring with the name Becky Lynch.

She later made her televised in-ring debut on the June 26, 2014 episode of NXT. She has since appeared in multiple televised in-ring competitions, including WWE Raw, WWE Smackdown, and WrestleMania 38. All of this success has increased Becky Lynch's net worth, which stands at $4 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth.

Author

Becky's memoir was published in March 2024. In the book titled Becky Lynch: The Man: Not Your Average Average Girl, she offers an intimate look into her life, chronicling her journey from a rebellious child in Dublin, Ireland, to becoming one of the most recognized and celebrated figures in professional wrestling.

Who is the father of Becky Lynch's new baby?

The father of Becky Lynch's baby is Seth Rollins, whose real name is Colby Daniel Lopez. Best known by his ring name Seth "Freakin" Rollins, he is an American Professional wrestler currently signed by the WWE, where he performs on the Raw brand.

Full name : Colby Daniel Lopez

: Colby Daniel Lopez Gender: Male

Male Date of birth : May 28, 1986

: May 28, 1986 Age : 38 years (as of 2024)

: 38 years (as of 2024) Place of birth: Davenport, Iowa, United States

Davenport, Iowa, United States Occupation : Professional wrestler

: Professional wrestler Ring name : Seth "Freakin" Rollins

: Seth "Freakin" Rollins Social media : Instagram, X (Twitter)

: Instagram, X (Twitter) Net worth: $9 million (approx)

Seth debuted his professional wrestling career on August 21, 2008, under the ring name Gixx. However, he skyrocketed to stardom while in ROH (Ring of Honour), cementing his name as one of the best professional wrestlers in North America outside WWE.

Rollins is regarded as one of the best professional wrestlers active today and one of the greatest wrestlers of his generation. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has a net worth of $9 million. With his wife's net worth, that is a total of $13 million.

Are Roux Lopez's parents together?

Roux Lopez's parents are still together and reside in Moline, Illinois, USA. Seth and Becky Lynch began dating in January 2019 before announcing their engagement in August 2019.

A little over a year after their engagement, the celebrity couple welcomed their first daughter, Roux. Becky Lynch and Seth exchanged vows on June 29, 2021.

How many kids does Seth Rollins have with Becky Lynch?

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch have one child, a three-year-old daughter named Roux Lopez. Roux was born on December 4, 2020.

Why is Roux Lopez famous?

Roux Lopez is an American celebrity kid. She is best known as the only daughter of wrestling stars Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins. Due to her parents' prominence in WWE, Roux has become a household name in the wrestling industry.

Trivia

Roux often accompanies her parents to various WWE events, making her a seasoned traveller at a young age.

Roux represents a blend of cultures, reflecting her Irish mother's and American father's backgrounds, which adds to her unique identity.

Her parents got engaged in August 2019.

Roux Lopez is not just any other kid; she is part of a family that exemplifies limits in the wrestling world. Despite being only three years old, she has appeared at WWE events and become a beloved fan figure.

