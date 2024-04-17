Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriends: a look at her past relationships

Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriends, personal life, and dating history regularly make headlines. She is an American model, media personality and TV star who rose to prominence through the reality television show Keeping Up with the Kardashians. As a model, she made her runway debut at Sherri Hill in September 2011 at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. So, who are Kendall Jenner's past boyfriends?

Jenner was once named one of the 50 most beautiful people in the world by People magazine. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

Besides her flourishing career, Kendall Jenner has been romantically linked to athletes and musicians over the years, but she has managed to keep most of her romance private. Unlike her famous older sisters, who have flaunted their romantic lives on their family's reality shows, Jenner has been shy about her relationships. Take a look at Kendall Jenner's dating history.

Kendall Jenner's profile summary

Full name Kendall Nicole Jenner Gender Female Birth date November 3, 1995 Age 28 years old (in 2024) Place of birth Los Angeles, California Nationality American Zodiac sign Scorpio Religion Christian Ethnicity White Height 5 feet 10 inches Weight 59 kg (Approx) Eye colour Dark brown Hair colour Dark brown School Sierra Canyon School Relationship status In a relationship Boyfriend Devin Booker Parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner Profession Fashion model, TV personality Social media Instagram, Net worth $60 million

How old is Kendall Jenner?

Kendal, whose real name is Kendall Nicole Jenner (age 28 years in 2024), was born on November 3, 1995, in Los Angeles, California. She is of English, Scottish, Irish, Dutch and Welsh descent.

Jenner covered Teen Vogue magazine. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

Who are Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriends?

The supermodel has been linked to several high-profile relations, from Harry Styles to NBA star Devin Booker. Here is a list of Kendall Jenner's boyfriends.

1. Harry Styles

Harry and Kendall were romantically linked multiple times from 2013 to 2015. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

Harry Styles, whose full name is Harry Edward Styles (age 30 years in 2024), was born on February 1, 1994, in Redditch, United Kingdom. He is an English singer, songwriter, and actor and one of the original members of the boy band One Direction.

Kendall Jenner and Harry Styles were first spotted in November 2013, and by January 2014, they had already shown signs of being romantically connected. They were confirmed to be dating after they were spotted at St. Barths getting cosy on a private yacht.

2. Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas denied dating Kendall Jenner despite being spotted multiple times. Photo: @Gala (modified by author)

Nick, whose real name is Nicholas Jerry Jonas (age 31 in 2024), was born in Dallas, Texas, United States. He is an American singer, songwriter, and actor best known as one of the Jonas Brothers, a band formed with his brothers Joe and Kevin.

Kendall was introduced to Nick in August 2015, and they started going for dinners and hanging out together. They refuted any claims of dating.

3. Jordan Clarkson

While it was never confirmed that Jordan and Kendall were together, they were spotted at a Drake party in November 2016. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

Jordan Taylor Clarkson (age 31 years in 2024) was born on June 7, 1992, in Tampa, Florida. He is an American professional basketball player for the Utah Jazz.

Kendall and the NBA player were spotted together in March 2016 and later partied in various Hollywood nightclubs. He also celebrated Jenner's 21st birthday, but their romance ended shortly after.

4. A$AP Rocky

Rocky and Kendall Jenner had been friends for years before they were first romantically linked in 2016. Photo: @Dazed (modified by author)

A$AP Rocky, whose full name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers (age 35 years in 2024), is an American rapper born on October 3, 1988, in Harlem, New York. He is a hip-hop collective A$AP Mob member, from which he adopted his moniker.

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky were friends for a long time, and fans speculated that they were dating after they were spotted several times in various hotels in Los Angeles. Neither of them confirmed or denied the allegations.

5. Blake Griffin

Blake and Kendall tried to keep their relationship private, but it was challenging as they were both very famous. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

Blake Austin Griffin (age 35 in 2024) is an American professional basketball player born on March 16, 1989, in Oklahoma City, United States. He last played for the Boston Celtics.

Kendall and Blake were first spotted in the summer of 2017 enjoying dates, concerts and after-parties. They parted ways after Blake was traded, and they grew apart.

6. Ben Simmons

Kendall and Ben got together in the summer of 2018. Photo: @NBA.com (modified by author)

Ben, whose full name is Benjamin David Simmons (age 27 in 2024 ), is an Australian professional basketball player for the Brooklyn Nets. He was born on July 20, 1996, in Melbourne, Australia.

Kendall and Ben were first spotted in May 2018 on a lunch date at the Beverly Hills Hotel. They called it quits later in the year.

7. Devin Booker

Jenner confirmed their relationship in an Instagram post on Valentine's Day. Photo: @NBA.com (modified by author)

Devin Armani Booker (age 27 years in 2024) is an American professional basketball player for the Phoenix Suns. He was born on October 30, 1996, in Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States.

Jenner and Devin were rumoured to be dating in April 2020 after they were spotted on a road trip to Arizona. However, they broke up in October 2022 due to their hectic schedules.

8. Bad Bunny

Bunny and Jenner were first linked after being spotted on a potential double date. Photo: @Parade (modified by author)

Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio (age 30 years in 2024), is a Puerto Rican rapper, singer and record producer. Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were first spotted in February 2023, leaving a Los Angeles restaurant. They parted ways in December 2023.

Who is Kendall Jenner dating now?

In February 2024, Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were rumoured to be back together, although they are working out things cautiously and out of the limelight. They were spotted hanging out inside the same VIP suite at Super Bowl 2024.

Kendall and Travis Scott dated briefly in 2016. Scott later dated Jenner's sister, Kylie.

Where did Kendall and Bad Bunny meet?

They met in Los Angeles via mutual friends and started hanging out. They were first spotted in February 2023.

They dated for nearly a year, from July 2016 to early 2017. They were first spotted on a date in Paris in 2016.

They first dated in 2020 and broke up in 2022 after two years of dating. They are rumoured to be back on.

As a model, Kendall made her runway debut at Sherri Hill at the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. Photo: @kendalljenner (modified by author)

What is Kendall Jenner's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kendal has a net worth of around $60 million. She derives her earnings from her reality television star and fashion model career. She also earns from endorsement deals with companies like Marc Jacobs, Karl Lagerfeld, Calvin Klein, Estee Lauder, Fendi, and more.

Lesser-known facts about Kendall Jenner

She is a philanthropist

She ranks among the highest-paid models

She launched her tequila brand, 818, in 2021

She was named the world's highest-paid model in 2017

She attended Sierra Canyon School

She loves big dogs and cooking

Growing up, she wanted to be an Olympic horse rider

She loves collecting vintage cars

Above is everything you would love to know about Kendall Jenner's ex-boyfriends. Kendall rose to fame on the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, where she appeared alongside her famous half-sisters, Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian.

