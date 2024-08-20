Who is Melissa O'Neil's partner? Her relationship history and love life

Melissa O'Neil is a renowned Canadian actress and singer, celebrated for her role as Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie. Over the years, the actress has been linked to several notable figures. However, if you are curious about Melissa O'Neil's partner, the article provides more information.

Melissa O'Neil acting as Officer Chen on The Rookie (L). Melissa O'Neil at Javits Center on May 14, 2024 in New York City (R). Photos: Raymond Liu, Taylor Hill (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Melissa O'Neil is a platinum-selling recording artist and award-winning Canadian actress originally from Calgary, Alberta. According to ABC, she was the first and youngest female winner of "Canadian Idol," having won at the age of 16.

Profile summary

Full name Melissa Crystal O'Neil Date of birth July 12, 1988 Place of birth Calgary, Alberta, Canada Age 36 years (as of August 2024) Gender Female Zodiac sign Cancer Occupation Singer, actress Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Mixed race Ex-boyfriends Daniel Birnbaum and Matthew Rossoff Mother Alison Yeung Father Tim O'Neil Net worth $14 million Social media Instagram

How old is Melissa O'Neil?

Melissa (36 years old as of August 2024) was born on July 12, 1988, in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. She played basketball and rugby and starred in musicals while a student at Lester B. Pearson High School in Calgary, Alberta.

Who is Melissa O'Neil's partner?

The Canadian actress and singer is not publicly known to be married. Additionally, she has yet to share any details about her love partner. She has, nevertheless, previously been connected to a few individuals:

Daniel Birnbaum

O'Neil was rumoured to have been in a relationship with Daniel Birnbaum, a prominent Canadian talent agent. They reportedly grew close around 2015.

Melissa O'Neil in July 2024. Photos: @missoneil (modified by author)

Source: Original

The actress expressed admiration for him on Instagram. She described how he encouraged her bravery, supported her during tough times, and valued meaningful conversations:

"There is my main man. Daniel. Playing with that depth perception on the eve of his birthday. I Love You, Bro! I can't imagine being on this adventure with anyone but you. #icalledyoubro."

On Daniel's birthday in 2016, Melissa shared a photo with a caption that sparked further dating rumours. However, she later denied the relationship, referring to Daniel as a close friend, while Daniel himself remained silent on the issue.

Matthew Rossoff

Between 2011 and 2013, Melissa was reportedly in a relationship with Matthew Rossoff, a certified yoga instructor based in Toronto, Ontario. Rossoff is also a freelance voice and speech educator, movement director, mindfulness practitioner, and artistic collaborator.

Although details about how the two met are unclear, they allegedly began dating in 2011, with the actress frequently posting pictures of them together over the next two years. Their relationship lasted nearly three years before they parted ways, but neither of them publicly disclosed the reasons for their breakup.

Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter's relationship

Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter are co-stars on the television series The Rookie. The actress plays the role of Officer Lucy Chen, while Eric Winter portrays Sergeant Tim Bradford.

Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter acting in The Rookie. Photo: Christopher Willard. (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

According to Cheat Sheet, their relationship, known as "Chenford," became official in Season 5 after sharing their first kiss in Season 4. It is filled with a mix of professional camaraderie and underlying romantic tension.

Melissa O'Neil and Eric Winter share a friendly and professional relationship as colleagues off-screen. There is no indication that they are romantically involved in real life; their connection is primarily centred around their work on The Rookie.

Brief overview of Melissa's career

In early 2005, while still in high school, Melissa O'Neil auditioned for Canadian Idol Season 3. Her impressive performances advanced her to the top 100, then the top 32, and finally the top 10.

Despite some setbacks, she consistently delivered praised performances and won the competition on September 14, 2005. She became the first female and youngest winner in the show's history.

Singer

Post-win, Melissa signed with Sony BMG Canada and released her debut single, "Alive," which topped the Canadian charts. Her self-titled debut album followed in November 2005.

Melissa O'Neil attends The Paley Center of Media's 2018 PaleyFest Fall TV Previews - ABC at The Paley Center for Media on September 8, 2018, in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Araya Diaz

Source: Getty Images

She embarked on her first solo tour in early 2006 and received a gold certification for her album. In 2007, she was nominated for a Juno Award as New Artist of the Year.

Musical theatre

Melissa transitioned to musical theatre with roles in Dirty Dancing, High School Musical, and Jesus Christ Superstar. She won a Dora Award for her role as Éponine in Les Misérables. She also made her Broadway debut in 2012 and returned in 2014 for a revival of Les Misérables.

Acting

Starting in 2015, O'Neil began acting with roles in This Life, Rogue, and Lost Generation. She starred in Dark Matter from 2015 to 2017. In 2018, she appeared in iZombie and Condor and also began her role as Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie.

Melissa O'Neil's net worth

Melissa O'Neil attends the Playboy And Gramercy Pictures' Self/less Party on July 10, 2015, in San Diego, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

According to sources, she is estimated to be worth $14 million. The majority of her money has come from her acting and singing careers.

Frequently asked questions

Although not fluent, the actress is reportedly able to speak Cantonese. A Chinese name meaning "ladylike" was given to her by her maternal grandpa. The actress is the subject of the following frequently asked questions.

Is Melissa O'Neil single? The actress has not publicly disclosed her current relationship status. She keeps her personal life private.

The actress has not publicly disclosed her current relationship status. She keeps her personal life private. Who plays Officer Chen? Melissa O'Neil plays Officer Lucy Chen on The Rookie.

Melissa O'Neil plays Officer Lucy Chen on Who is Officer Chen dating? On The Rookie, Officer Lucy Chen, played by Melissa O'Neil, is in a relationship with Tim Bradford, portrayed by Eric Winter.

Melissa O'Neil has built an impressive career in acting and music, captivating audiences with her talent. Despite her personal life's attention, she prefers to keep information about her relationships confidential.

READ ALSO: Jennifer Hudson's net worth today: A detailed look at her fortune

Briefly published an article about Jennifer Hudson's net worth. The American has become one of the most prosperous people in the entertainment industry.

Hudson won an Oscar for her role in the movie Dreamgirls, an achievement that kept her name in people's minds for many years. Discover how this level of success contributes to her wealth.

Source: Briefly News