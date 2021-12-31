The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu is lying in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town for the second consecutive day

People in Cape Town have been queuing from the cathedral to the Gardens for a chance to pay their respects

Tutu is remembered for his anti-apartheid activism, relationships with his peers and kindness to his fellow clergymen

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

CAPE TOWN - Today (31 December) marks the second consecutive day that the late Archbishop Desmond Tutu's body is lying in state at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

People have been queuing since his coffin arrived at the cathedral yesterday, for the purpose of viewing him before his funeral on 1 January 2022.

News24 reports that the queue went all the way down to the Gardens as people waited for their chance to walk past his coffin and say goodbye to Tutu.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu is lying in state for a second day. Image: Xabiso Mkhabela/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Cape Town remembers the late archbishop

Veronica Coulson, one of the many people who came to view Tutu's coffin, said that she will use the opportunity to share her gratitude towards him for his inspiration in her spiritual life and political awakening, according to IOL.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Reverend Derick Marco shared his memories of his relationship with the late archbishop, which began when they both fought against apartheid. Marco referred to St George's Cathedral as "part of my home."

Many churches nationwide have held memorial services to pay respects to Tutu. There have also been candlelight vigils and tree-planting ceremonies across South Africa.

South Africans respond to mourners queuing to view Tutu's coffin

@QKwabi said:

"Rest in power Bishop Desmond Tutu."

@PaulWil00573947 shared:

"Very dramatic. I thought he requested the simplest of funeral proceedings."

@Kappapi366 believes:

"Safety measures truly need to be put in place."

@newhorizanman asked:

"But will the Dalai Lama be in attendance?"

@DexiCola remarked:

"Notice how Desmond Tutu made sure De Klerk went first."

Desmond Tutu remembered for ubuntu and equality, says Dr Mamphela Ramphele

In other news about the late archbishop, Briefly News recently reported that Dr Mamphela Ramphele spoke at an interfaith memorial service which was held in honour of Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Ramphele said that Tutu should be remembered as a champion of equality and ubuntu.

"Can we dare re-commit to live a life that is infused by the values of Ubuntu as the Archbishop taught us because, in life love, hope, faith becomes so much easier if simply we return to the essence of being human," Ramphele said"

The late archbishop's body will lie in state today (30 December) and tomorrow at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects and view him.

Source: Briefly News