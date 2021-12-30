Yesterday an interfaith memorial service was held in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Dr Mamphela Ramphele spoke at the service and said that he would be remembered for championing ubuntu and equality

Tutu is also remembered as a non-partisan anti-apartheid activist who sought human rights for all South Africans

CAPE TOWN - Dr Mamphela Ramphele spoke at an interfaith memorial service which was held in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Ramphele said that Tutu should be remembered as a champion of equality and ubuntu.

"Can we dare re-commit to live a life that is infused by the values of Ubuntu as the Archbishop taught us because, in life love, hope, faith becomes so much easier if simply we return to the essence of being human," Ramphele said"

The late archbishop's body will lie in state today (30 December) and tomorrow at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects and view him, SABC News reports.

Ramphele remembers Tutu and speaks about his legacy

In a Business Day op-ed, Ramphele wrote that Tutu took a non-partisan approach to situations and believed in equality and justice above political loyalty. She added that the African National Congress (ANC) falsely believed that he was a supporter of theirs.

Ramphele wrote that Tutu's anti-apartheid activism was motivated by a quest to achieve human rights for all South Africans and not because of any political beliefs, despite the opinions of some members of the public who considered him to be a communist or terrorist.

After 1990 religious leaders were mandated to remain unaffiliated from any political organisations to allow them to remain objective in their duties.

South Africans react to Ramphele's speech about Tutu

Speaking of the late archbishop, yesterday Briefly News reported that Nontombi Naomi Tutu, the daughter of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, was interviewed about her father's passing and said that he was peaceful and ready to die.

"My siblings and I were not there when he passed but we had been with him the day before and he was ready. He went to meet his God. He was ready and willing," she said.

Tutu's daughter said that she and her siblings hugged his deceased body to say goodbye to their father for the last time. On 27 December, President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Tutu family's home to share his condolences.

