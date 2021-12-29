Archbishop Desmond Tutu's daughter, Nontombi, said that her father had made peace with his imminent death

When she and her siblings arrived at the frail care centre after his passing, they all hugged him to say goodbye

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Tutu family to express his condolences for their loss and provide comfort

CAPE TOWN - Nontombi Naomi Tutu, the daughter of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, was interviewed about her father's passing and said that he was peaceful and ready to die.

"My siblings and I were not there when he passed but we had been with him the day before and he was ready. He went to meet his God. He was ready and willing," she said.

According to EWN, Tutu's daughter said that she and her siblings hugged his deceased body to say goodbye to their father for the last time.

Desmond Tutu's daughter said that her father was at peace with his death.

Source: Getty Images

Tutu family visited by President Ramaphosa

On Monday (27 December) President Cyril Ramaphosa visited the Tutu family's home to share his condolences. Speaking at a press conference after his visit, Ramaphosa said that while the nation mourns the loss of Tutu, South Africans should celebrate what he achieved during his life.

"He was the voice of the voiceless. He was a person who campaigned for justice for people living with HIV, for the LGBTQI+ community, and for the dejected and oppressed people not only in our country," Ramaphosa said.

The President said that the late archbishop exemplified how a religious leader should be and that he unified South Africans regardless of race, gender, religion and class, News24 reports.

South Africa reacts to statement by Tutu's family

@WoodyDrew remarked:

"There's a family resemblance there. That's nice to see."

@PennyPhilosophy said:

"How lucky to have such a wonderful father."

@linguabrand shared:

"Think of Desmond Tutu and the first thing is his smile and warmth. Like Mandela, he was remarkable for his humour, grace and lack of rancour. Those two men were giants, working in a world of political pygmies."

@Malesela_5 said:

"The Arch loved people so much."

@IbatesIrma believes:

"Desmond Tutu was an iconic figure."

