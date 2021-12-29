Archbishop Desmond Tutu planned ahead for his funeral in detail and had very specific instructions about how much could be spent

The archbishop's family was instructed to spend as little money as possible on his funeral ceremony

South Africans think that while Tutu may have wanted an inexpensive funeral, the African National Congress will most likely bypass those wishes

CAPE TOWN - The late Archbishop Desmond Tutu was a simple and modest man who did not want to have an expensive and over-the-top send-off.

This is according to a joint statement released on Tuesday by the Archbishop Desmond Tutu IP Trust and chairperson of the Desmond & Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation.

The trust is co-chaired by Dr Mampele Rampele and the Legacy Foundation is chaired by Mr Niclas Kjellstrom-Matseke.

The pair stated that he did not want ostentatious or lavish spending on his funeral and he even requested that the only bouquet at his funeral should be carnations from his family, according to TimesLIVE.

The archbishop even made it clear that he wanted the cheapest coffin available.

Desmond Tutu was ready to go

Kjellstrom-Matseke says while the passing of Tutu is heartbreaking for his wife, Leah Tutu, there is a sense of relief for her because he is finally resting, reports eNCA. He went on to say Mam Leah is currently being surrounded by her close friends and family and in a calm state.

Kjellstrom-Matseke added that Tutu had informed them before his passing that he was ready to pass on.

"It's a huge loss in her life but there's a bit of relief. Father was ready, he told us," says Kjellstrom-Matseke.

South Africans think Tutu's wishes will not be honoured

Heading online, social media users stated that the African National Congress would be spending quite a lot of money on Tutu's funeral because of corruption.

@maggsnaidu said:

"Bish is gonna get his wish. No lavish spending on his funeral. But budgets will be lavish... @MYANC will explain..."

@TumiDM1 said:

"Somehow messages like these do not reach the looters and somehow later some leader is going to be shocked millions were "spent" on behalf of Bishop Tutu."

@MargoCarr13 said:

"I'm sure they'll grant him that, but in reality they'll claim the highest fee, free for them to steal #VoetsekANC"

@monkganyogi said:

"So there will be no tenders providing fake services at the funeral? "

@Sarah_laubs said:

"The Arch knew the @MYANC leeches were gonna jump on the funeral bandwagon. But then again they said they gonna start another renewal as soon as @MbalulaFikile and wife collect the loot. #VoetsekANC"

Some people praised Tutu for his final wishes

@Aniets4 said:

"That's why I love Archbishop Tutu."

@MtiraraAnele said:

"Tutu was the best honest Christian leader, TRC was jotted really helpful and he said he was not the one to be blamed, we must blame politicians who passed the TRC act. Rest in power Tata you were not shaken by skin colour. You speak your mind."

Fikile Mbalula defends Archbishop Desmond Tutu's Legacy

Briefly News previously reported that Fikile Mbalula, the Minister of Transport, could not stand and watch people taint the memory and the legacy of late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu.

While many people have been sharing messages of tribute, condolences and sadness on social media, there has been a group of people that have criticised the Archbishop and his legacy.

Heading to Twitter, Mbalula told critics of Tutu, that he was a beacon of South Africa, adding that Tutu along with his peers deserve nothing but respect for the role they played in the liberation of South Africa from apartheid.

