The 14th Dalai Lama does not have a South African visa to attend the funeral of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu

Tutu and the Dalai Lama had a close friendship and wrote a book together which was published in 2016

The Dalai Lama has not applied for a South African visa yet but organisers of Tutu's state funeral said that it is not certain whether or not he will attend

CAPE TOWN - The 14th Dalai Lama, who had a close friendship with the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu, will not be able to attend his funeral as he does not have a South African visa, nor has he applied for one.

In 2016, a book co-authored by Tutu and the Dalai Lama was published with the title The Book of Joy. The book explored ways of overcoming global suffering through a search for joy.

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who will preside over Tutu's funeral, said that it is not certain whether or not the Dalai Lama will attend the service on 1 January, 2022, News24 reports.

The Dalai Lama is not likely to attend Archbishop Desmond Tutu's funeral this weekend. Image: Mark Renders/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Dalai Lama's history of visa troubles

The Dalai Lama attempted to travel from Tibet to South Africa for Tutu's 80th birthday in 2011, but his visa application was denied by Home Affairs, according to SABC News.

This is due to the relationship between South Africa and China, who the Dalai Lama has publicly expressed his opposition against. The Dalai Lama comes from Tibet and opposed Chinese rule in the region, which forced him into exile in India in 1959.

The CEO of the Desmond and Leah Tutu Foundation, Piyushi Kotecha, said that the list of confirmed attendees for the late archbishop's funeral is not definite yet and more details will be communicated as they become available.

South Africans react to Dalai Lama's possible absence at Tutu's funeral

@MdladlaSiya said:

"We don’t need Dalai Lama drama."

@Phumlan65272825 shared:

"Let the old man come to say goodbye to him."

@Brian_DurbanBoy asked:

"Will the Chinese allow the Dalai Lama to enter South Africa?"

@ZiyandaS_ said:

"Don’t embarrass us again @DIRCO_ZA - if His Holiness the Dalai Lama chooses to attend the funeral, make sure he’s granted a visa and entry into the country. quickly."

@sangxa remarked:

"The question you should be asking is: will he be granted a visa?"

