The late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu's coffin has arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town

He will lie in state at St George's Cathedral until his ashes are interred there on 1 January, 2022, giving people an opportunity to view him

Tutu's widow, Leah, and one of his daughters, Thandeka, arrived in the funeral director's van with his coffin

CAPE TOWN - The body of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town, where it will lie in state until his funeral there on 1 January.

Tutu's coffin is plain wood and has simple rope handles. This adheres to his wishes for a simple burial. Also per Tutu's instructions, his body will be created and the ashes will be interred at St George's Cathedral.

Tutu's widow, Leah, and of their daughters, Thandeka, escorted the coffin when it arrived at the cathedral, TimesLIVE reports.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu's coffin has arrived at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town. Image: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA/AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Tutu's family bring his coffin to St George's Cathedral

Archbishop Thabo Makgoba, who will preside over Tutu's funeral, greeted the widow and her daughter as they exited the van that the coffin was transported in. In an eNCA video, the three can be seen crying as they see each other.

Rt Rev Michael Weeder, St George's Cathedral's dean, proceeded to greet the Tutu family. Leah Tutu and her daughter walked behind the coffin, which six priests carried into the cathedral.

The late archbishop is remembered for speaking out against injustice and using his position to assist marginalised people in achieving human rights advances.

Reactions to Tutu's coffin arriving at St George's Cathedral

@JohnsonDube3 asked:

"Why should people be more concerned about the type of the coffin that the late is in, instead of the dignity of how the deceased is laid to rest in eternal peace."

@n_sitholen believes:

"A plain wooden coffin does not always mean that people are broke, it's just preference at times."

@hypnotic said:

"I'm impressed by the simplicity of the coffin. Not at all surprised - it says much about the late Desmond Tutu."

@Tossman17 shared:

"May his soul rest in eternal peace."

@_TheRuleOfLaw believes:

"Simplicity absolutely means nothing if he was living in an affluent area."

@ottulab said:

"You did good for your fellow countrymen."

Desmond Tutu remembered for ubuntu and equality, says Dr Mamphela Ramphele

In other news about Desmond Tutu, earlier Briefly News reported that Dr Mamphela Ramphele spoke at an interfaith memorial service which was held in honour of the late Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu. Ramphele said that Tutu should be remembered as a champion of equality and ubuntu.

"Can we dare re-commit to live a life that is infused by the values of Ubuntu as the Archbishop taught us because, in life love, hope, faith becomes so much easier if simply we return to the essence of being human," Ramphele said"

The late archbishop's body is lying in state today (30 December) and tomorrow at St George's Cathedral in Cape Town to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects and view him.

Source: Briefly News