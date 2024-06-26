A fire at the Suzuki dealership in Boksburg caused millions in damage

Fidelity SecureFire and the City of Ekurhuleni extinguished the blaze, ensuring safety

The cause is unknown, meanwhile, social media users are expressing their concerns while alluding that the fire broke out during the weekend

A fire which caused millions worth of damage Fidelity SecureFire rushed to Suzuki Boksburg after a fire broke out. Image: @_ArriveAlive.

A fire broke out at the Suzuki dealership and Bike Kings in Boksburg, causing millions of rand in damage.

The unexpected fire prompted an immediate response from Fidelity SecureFire and the City of Ekurhuleni emergency services.

The fire, which engulfed the dealership, was successfully extinguished by the coordinated efforts of Fidelity SecureFire and the City of Ekurhuleni.

Both teams worked tirelessly to contain the blaze and ensure the safety of nearby residents and properties.

The cause of the fire still unknown

While the exact cause of the fire remains unknown, investigations are underway to determine what sparked the destructive blaze.

In the meantime, the community and social media users are expressing their concerns and speculations.

@Dikewest3 commented:

"What’s with Boksburg and fires?"

But some netizens reflected a sense of frustration and bewilderment at the recurring incidents in the area.

Ashish Panday commented:

"I was there recently. Terrible news. Hope no one was hurt in any way."

While @brproadproducts questioned:

"This happened over the weekend. Or has it happened again?"

Thundercycles on Facebook sent their well wishes:

"We are sending our deepest sympathies to our friends at Suzuki East—Bikeshop Boksburg—after the devastating fire over the weekend. Our thoughts are with you during this difficult time.

"We know that with your resilience and determination, you will soon be up and running again. Stay strong, and know that the biking community is here to support you in any way we can. #BikeFamily #CommunitySupport."

The incident has raised questions about fire safety and the frequency of such events in Boksburg.

Briefly News has contacted Fidelity SecureFire for further information regarding the timing and specifics of the fire. As of now, no official statement has been released.

