The Tambo Memorial Hospital is picking up the pieces from the deadly Boksburg explosion

The hospital is back to full operational status after the government dropped R3.3 million to repair the damaged area

Most of the hospital staff that were injured in the blast have started returning to work and workers stationed at other hospitals have been recalled

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

JOHANNESBURG - The Tambo Memorial Hospital is beginning to turn over a new leaf after the devastating and deadly Boksburg Christmas Eve blast.

Tambo Memorial Hospital is fully operational after R3.3 million Boksburg blast repairs. Image: Harry Munyoro/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The hospital is now fully operational after repairs have been completed to the parts of the healthcare facility that were damaged in the explosion.

Health and Wellness MEC Nomatu Nkomo-Ralehoko announced the repairs came at R3.3 million which is well below the R10 million anticipated in December 2022.

The MEC vowed to keep a close eye on how funds were spent on the repairs after Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development MEC Lebogang Maile claimed the repairs would cost R10 million, News24 reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Previously injured healthcare workers are starting to return to the hospital

Though the hospital will never be the same, a semblance of normalcy is settling over the healthcare facility.

Most of the 33 staff who were injured in the blast and treated as outpatients have begun returning to work save or three people who are still recovering.

According to EWN, All staff who were relocated to neighbouring facilities have been recalled and all services have resumed.

As the dust settles, South Africans will continue to mourn the 41 people who lost their lives in the gas tanker explosion, 12 of whom were employees of the health sector.

Boksburg explosion: Driver and trucking company cleared of wrongdoing, SA reacts: “Government is to blame”

In another story, Briefly News reported that the gas tanker driver and trucking company who owned the tanker that exploded in Boksburg have been cleared of misconduct.

An independent auditor Transheq was hired to investigate the circumstances of the accident that killed 34 people and left many hospitalised from severe injuries.

Richard Durrant the owner of Transheq said Infinite Fleet Transport (Pty) Ltd followed the safety-critical compliance requirements stipulated in different national Acts, reported TimesLIVE.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News