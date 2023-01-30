The late rapper Rikhado 'Riky Rick' Makhado's wife Bianca has reportedly started the Cotton Fest Bursary in his honour

The 'Boss Zonke' hitmaker passed away in February 2022 after he allegedly committed suicide at his Johannesburg home

The bursary will help many young people who want to pursue their studies at the Africa Film Drama Art (AFDA) institution

Bianca Naidoo creates Cotton Fest Bursary Scheme in Honour of Riky Rick.

According to ZAlebs, Bianca Naidoo opened up about the new initiative launched to help young people to further their studies.

The late Riky Rick's wife said she is excited to assist young people to fulfill their educational dreams.

"When we started Cotton Fest, the idea was not just to have a once-off concert, but to do so much more for the culture as a whole and moreover. offer support within the community,” she said as quoted by the publication.

PUMA sponsors Cotton Festival bursary

ZAlebs furthermore reported that the bursary scheme received funding from PUMA. Bianca has since urged other big companies in the country to join the initiative.

“Now, with the additional financial injection from PUMA this year, we were finally able to make the Cotton Fest Creative Programme a reality and action this support," Bianca said.

