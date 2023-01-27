Mörda has reportedly returned the studio equipment that he had allegedly stolen from his former music group Black Motion

The music star was dragged to court earlier this month, January 2023, after he reportedly broke into the studio and took the equipment

Taking to social media, Black Motion reported that they won a case again Mörda, and the court has ordered him to return the equipment

Mörda reportedly returns Black Motion's studio equipment. Image: @murdahbongz

Source: Instagram

On 11 January 2023, Black Motion took to Twitter to rejoice after winning a court case against former member Mörda.

The group announced that the court had ordered Mörda to return the recording studio apparatus of R243 312,30 value, before Friday, 23 January 2023.

Mörda finally returns the studio apparatus

Mörda has reportedly returned the equipment. A source told Drum that Mörda had no choice but to return the equipment as ordered by the court.

“ It didn’t belong to him in the first place. He didn’t bring the equipment himself, he sent someone to return it, but he kept the keyboard which they will demand to be returned as well. All they want is for him to apologise, there is no animosity whatsoever, they want to know what the reason behind all of this was,” the publication quoted the source.

The publication also reported that Mörda's legal representatives said he did not steal the equipment but took it to use it with the intention to bring it back, as it belongs to him and the other member of Black Motion Thabo Smol.

