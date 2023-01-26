Legendary actor Sello Maake KaNcube recently took to Instagram to remember his friend and late South African actor Patrick Shai

The actor passed away in January last year, 2022 after he reportedly committed suicide at his Johannesburg home

His family members have reportedly also opened up about how they have been copying since his untimely passing

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

Sello Maake KaNcube remembers the late actor Patrick Shai. Images: @sellomkn/Instagram and @PhilMphela/Twitter

Source: UGC

Skeem Saam actor Sello Maake KaNcube shared that he joined Patrick Shai's family to celebrate his life on 22 January, a year since the star passed. He added:

“The family came together with our team to celebrate the great man that Motlogolo was and it was a blessed day. Mixed emotions but we are one unit with the Shai family! Continue to #RIP Patrick Shai.”

Patrick Shai's family speaks out

According to TshisaLIVE, Patrick's family said they are still struggling to come to terms with his passing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Lekgetho Shai, the nephew of the late actor, told the publication that their family gatherings had not been the same since Patrick's passing.

He revealed that the gathering was meant to pay tribute and celebrate the things he did for the family. Lekgetho also to the publication that the gathering was a lot for Patrick's wife and the kids. He said Patrick was a vibey person, and he would make sure that everyone was happy during family gatherings, adding this one without him felt a bit low as they felt his absence.

Robbie Malinga Jnr, aka Rob Mally, gives back to the needy, 21-Year-Old praised: “well done, young man”

In another article, Briefly News reported that Robbie Malinga's 21-year-old son was lending a helping hand and giving back to the community.

The late Robbie Malinga's son Rob Mally, popularly known as Robbie Malinga Jnr, reportedly helped 40 families and school kids around Mzansi with groceries.

He revealed that the initiative was inspired by his late father who was a popular singer and music producer. Rob Mally revealed that his father used to identify random families in different provinces and assist them with groceries throughout the year when he was still alive.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News