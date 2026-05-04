Thandeka Tshabalala's fans recently spoiled her rotten to celebrate her victory as the runner-up on Big Brother Mzansi

The former housemate was overwhelmed with emotions as she received lavish gifts from her supporters, including a new cell phone and luggage bags

This follows the gifts she and her partner, Mmeli, received from their loyal fans, celebrating their blooming romance

Fans spoiled Thandeka Tshabalala with lavish gifts. Images: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Former Big Brother Mzansi contestant Thandeka Tshabalala has some very loyal fans, and they proved their devotion by gifting her with even more luxury goodies.

On 1 May 2026, the media personality was honoured with a homecoming dinner in Durban to celebrate her runner-up success. Dubbed "ThaChella," the dinner was hosted at Rockets Beach Club Umhlanga, with a small group of supporters who went to welcome Thandeka in style.

Footage and photos from the gathering circulated on social media, showing Tshabalala in a white knit mini dress and her signature wig, smiling from ear to ear as she was handed several gifts to unbox at the table surrounded by her fans, known as the Thalians.

Her gifts included the iPhone 17 Pro Max, a large portrait of the star from her recent viral photoshoot, vlogging equipment, luggage bags, and more.

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Thandeka Tshabalala's fans gifted her an iPhone 17 Pro Max, vlogging equipment, bags, and more. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Her astonishment was unmistakable, with her face lighting up as she visibly absorbed the overwhelming wave of affection from her supporters.

Also at the dinner was her mother, boyfriend, Mmeli Khumalo, as well as former BBMzansi contestant Que, who was also spotted with a gift for Thandeka.

Earlier that day, the star was captured at an old age home in her community, where she spent time with the elderly and gifted them R5,000.

The celebrations were later moved to the famous Max Lifestyle, where Thandeka was greeted by an even larger crowd of fans as well as former housemates, including season four winner McJunior, Mshini Lekwadi, Yolanda and Ashay, who went out to celebrate her.

As more footage from her homecoming circulates online, fans are dubbing it "the biggest celebration" any former Big Brother Mzansi contestant has been honoured with.

See Thandeka Tshabalala's gifts below.

Fans celebrate successful ThaChella

Thandeka Tshabalala's fans are beaming with pride at the success of the event and the gifts they pitched in to surprise her with. Read some of the comments below.

nat.asha.banks reacted:

"Thandeka, your impact, mama."

hannah.khadar showed love to Thandeka Tshabalala:

"Thandeka is blessed and loved."

sbonisile_patience boasted:

"The richest fanbase!"

chris.b879 raved:

"We don’t joke when it comes to Thandeka."

nicroseee_ wrote:

"She deserves all good things."

Meanwhile, the battle of the fanbases hit a fever pitch when Liema Pantsi's supporters flooded the comment section to ridicule the gifts that Thandeka received from her fans.

In the comment sections, the Lilies poked fun at the Thalians for claiming to be "the biggest fanbase" but failing to put their money where their mouths are, adding to the tension between the two camps.

Thandeka Tshabalala's fans were impressed with how they managed to successfully pull off her gift-giving and homecoming. Image: thandeka_ttshabalala

Source: Instagram

Londie London drags Thandeka Tshabalala

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared Londie London's reaction to Thandeka Tshabalala's rude remarks towards Podcast and Chill co-host Ghost Lady.

The singer called Thandeka out for how she conducted herself during her interview, sparking mixed reactions among fans.

Source: Briefly News