'Big Brother Mzansi' season 5 winner McJunior praises Thandeka

Big Brother Mzansi viewers responded to season 5 winner McJunior's comment about reality TV star Thandeka on the Mzansi Magic TV show.

Thandeka recently caused a wave on social media when her on-screen boyfriend, Mmeli, was spotted with her underwear.

The popular Italy-based star also previously received criticism on social media when she steamed her face in a pot in the kitchen.

Social media user @odedanilo shared a screenshot of McJunior praising Thandeka on his X account on Wednesday, 11 March 2026.

"McJunior showing love to Thandeka. Game recognises game, #BBMzansiS6," he captioned the post.

Big Brother Mzansi fans react to McJunior's post

@officialsommy41 said:

"McJunior, you disappointed me. Mehn, that was so weird. Mehn, didn’t even think twice before campaigning for you."

@LMakhedam83533 responde:

"I voted McJunior, but I wasn't a Liema fan. After Yolanda got disqualified, I went for McJunior, so his win has nothing to do with Liema. Makhekhe and McJunior Bahlulana ngo 0,7."

@MapulaneMo70687 wrote:

"Not Liema fans saying McJunior won because of them, and he should not post Thandeka."

@de_nelz commented:

"This thing of wanting people to campaign for Liema because she did is insane. We don't know what happened to them after Biggy. Liema is evil and can use people for her own gain. She is not genuine."

@LehanaMoreki said:

"McJunior wouldn't support a domkop. As smart as he is, he resonates more with Thandeka cause of the high level of intelligence they carry."

@Presh_amazing responde:

"I really wish and pray that Liema's fanbase is as strong as Phynation, no housemates campaigned for Phyna and celebrities were supporting Bri but still Phyna won because she had street votes. It's still possible for Liema to win even without any so called friends campaigning for her."

@MapulaneMo70687 wrote:

"Somehow, I feel like the reason why McJunior didn't fully take his role as a winner afterwards. I think he took the fact that he just won because of fate. The role of him being voted by Leima's fan really got into him..which is not the truth, according to me cos he played a fair game."

@jabieMpelaa said:

"Winners recognise winners."

