Big Brother Mzansi fans are unimpressed with reality TV star Thandeka's habits on the show

A video of the reality star washing her face in a pot went viral on social media over the weekend

While her fans defended her, X users criticized her bathroom habits in the kitchen, calling her unhygienic

X users slam 'Big Brother Mzansi's Thandeka for steaming her face in the Kitchen. Image: BigBrotherMzanzi

Big Brother Mzansi viewers commented on Thandeka's habits in the kitchen on the reality TV show over the weekend.

The reality TV star recently had social media buzzing when she fueled romance rumours with former Big Brother Titans star Mmeli

Thandeka also made waves online when her fans defended against Mmeli, who was reportedly rude to her.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared on his X account on 7 February 2026 that he was not impressed with Thandeka steaming her face using the same pots all the housemates use to cook in the kitchen.

"That is so unhygienic. Why is Thandeka steaming her face using the same pots everyone has to cook from? Why is she even doing her face in the kitchen and not the bathroom? Why not boil it hotter and put it in a dish or something, then do her face? Yuck!, he said.

Social media user @nokopela shared a clip of the reality TV star on her X account washing her face in a pot in the kitchen on 7 February 2026.

Big Brother Mzansi fans are unimpressed with Thandeka

@Blaq_Ston said:

"That's not new, Phil. She has been doing that since week 1; she once dried her weave using an oven. She is the most unhygienic housemate ever, but very quick to see other dirty people."

@BevArtist2 wrote:

"Watch the show regularly... then you will know ... that the small pot she uses has been put aside only for Thandeka. And anyway ... she's only steaming her face over the boiling water ... not putting her head in the pot! The ignorant yapping on this TL is chronic misinformation!"

@unhingedgl responded:

"That is so unhygienic. Why was Liema drinking the same milk everyone drinks from? Why is she even wearing a towel in the kitchen and not the bathroom? Why not wear clothes and then go to the kitchen and drink milk in a cup or something? Yuck! "

@Phily246 reacted:

"Because it's Thandeka you writing a long story here.. that is not your house, so leave Thandeka alone, jerrr #BBMzansiS6 even here if it was Thandeka with that tissue you'll be complaining haters."

@Bigchels001 commented:

"I really don’t think people get this. Thandeka has built a fanbase that no amount of talk will make us decamp from her. The earlier you guys get this The better for you all. Peace."

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans react to Thandeka's steaming her face in the kitchen. Images: IpelengSelepe and JabuMcdonald

'Big Brother Mzansi' fans Thandeka and Luclay after throwback clip

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi fans drew hilarious parallels between Big Brother Mzansi's Thandeka and iconic Big Brother Africa housemate Luclay after a viral clip showed similar dramatic energy.

The comparison sparked nostalgia for Luclay's legendary meltdowns, with users calling Thandeka the "new queen of chaos" in the house.

Social media buzzed with laughs and debates, as viewers celebrated the timeless drama that makes Big Brother unforgettable.

