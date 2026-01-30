Big Brother Mzansi's fave stars Mmeli and Thandeka have made headlines once again on social media

An online user posted a video of Mmeli being rude to the fellow housemate, which went viral

Many netizens were stunned to see the reality TV star maltreating Thandeka at Biggie's house

'BBMzansi' star Mmeli was rude to Thandeka. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

Bathong, tables turned on Thandeka as she finds herself being scolded by her fave person in the Big Brother Mzansi house, Mmeli.

Just as she got compared to former Big Brother housemate Luclay, an online user @Makgots85634047 on Thursday, 29 January 2026, shared a short clip of Thandeka and Mmeli's heated moment, with other netizens who were seated close to them.

It seems like after Thandeka made a comment, which clearly rubbed Mmeli the wrong way, he ended up being rude to her, which led her to leave him sitting alone. This moment came just weeks after her heated altercation with Liema.

Watch the full video below:

Fans react to Mmeli being rude to Thandeka

Shortly after the clip of their altercation was posted on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@LeratoM175 said:

"Mmeli is fed up, and I get him. Why did Thandeka say housemates buy cheap brands?? Mmeli, you did well by calling her out."

@Thiba_mowe wrote:

"Yes, he was too hard 0n her. But let's be honest. What exactly is Thandeka doing over there, bro? She does cringe things sometimes. I'm sorry bro."

@keletso30933369 commented:

"Mmeli's feelings are valid, that girl has belittled, sworn and disrespected him unprovoked since day 1 #BBMzansi #BBMzansiS6."

@Zookie979285301 responded:

"Mmeli is sick and tired of this girl...She even undermines Mmeli himself."

@moipone__ replied:

"Did I hear Mmeli say, 'The problem is gone?' after Thandaka walked away. Yhooo, why did I sleep, mara #BBMzansiS6 #Bazozwa."

@kats_jeri mentioned:

"Because she lived in Italy, she looks down on others, imagine saying they have cheap stuff, she used it on liema first, and ya’ll laughed it off. Meanwhile her in Versace?"

@sdeela shared:

"She was busy dragging past housemates...her fans were on Liema's case. Not knowing her embarrassment was doing push-ups."

@Lindy_Lindii stated:

"Saying Mmeli never loved her is so unfair. Mmeli stood by her, stood for her and put up with her behaviour. It has come to that point. The girl is insufferable, finish! #BBMzansi #BBMzansiS6."

@ZikhonaMKHUZAN4 said:

"Oooh Thank You Mmeli, Ooh she couldn’t believe it."

@thatgalbutter shared:

"She couldn't believe it, she ran upstairs to triangulate 🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤚 #BBMzansiS6"

@PatienceMolefe4 mentioned:

"Post the whole video, start from where she was telling housemates to stop wearing cheap clothes."

Mmeli shocked fans as he was rude to Thandeka. Image: Supplied

Source: AFP

Big Brother Mzansi's Mmeli and Thandeka's fuel romance rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that model and content creator Mmeli had social media buzzing when he fueled romance rumours on the Big Brother Mzansi show.

The former Big Brother Titans star was spotted cuddling and flirting with the KZN-born bookkeeper, Thandeka. Viewers of the reality TV show commented on the duo's clips and journey on social media.

Source: Briefly News