Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna recently had sweet words to say about her baby daddy, A$ap Rocky

The Needed Me hitmaker cheered on her partner after he reached a huge career milestone

Many netizens couldn't help but swoon over Rihanna's sweet words, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Rihanna showed love to her baby daddy.

Source: Getty Images

Love is in the air for this popular international couple. The multi-award-winning Barbadian singer and songwriter Rihanna recently showered her baby daddy, A$ap Rocky, with love after he reached a major career milestone.

On Sunday, 25 January 2026, the Needed Me hitmaker, who gave birth to her daughter in 2025, excitedly announced how proud she was of her partner after it was announced that his album was number one on the music charts.

She wrote:

"Just me here to let y'all know my baby daddy got the NUMBER 1 ALBUM! Aaahhhhhh hah! DONT BE DUMB!"

See the post below:

Fans reacted to Rihanna's sweet words

Shortly after the star shared those sweet words about her baby daddy on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@AminW3 said:

"Man, I need a woman who’d be proud of me like this."

@TheNayaV wrote:

"She's been winning since day one and still found the time to hype her man's album. That's real partnership energy. Rocky's been putting in serious work, and having Rihanna in his corner, celebrating publicly, shows how solid they are. Power couple behaviour at its finest."

@peace_igho responded:

"He should be your husband by now."

@it_Rutie replied:

"Marry him already!"

@FxckNigel mentioned:

"Y’all ever noticed the main people upset about the baby daddy and not husband title never be married.. 😂😂 like how you mad at something you yourself don’t have?"

@ravesuniverse commented:

"Let this be a reminder that no amount of money or fame can save you from being a loser."

@apryl897 shared:

"She knows they get triggered by the word baby daddy she’s such a troll lmaoo."



Source: Getty Images

Rihanna and ASAP's cute moment at barbershop, fans react

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Rihanna looked smitten with ASAP Rocky. The rapper went to the barber with Riri by his side. ASAP Rocky and the pop star had their child in May 2022.

The two were spotted out and about, and their latest clip proves just how close they are. A clip of Rocky and Riri went viral on Twitter. It shows ASAP getting service at a barbershop while Rihanna lovingly looks at him, taking her own pics and video of him.

Fans saw the footage as proof that Rihanna is truly in love with Rocky. There were a lot of people watching ASAP getting his hair done, and some people speculated that Rihanna puts up with them just to be with her boo. Others pointed out that ASAP has no visible facial hair, yet the barber was working on giving his "beard" a trim in the video.

